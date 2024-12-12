JT Logistics Makes Special Deliveries, Honoring Iowa’s Fallen Veterans

As a Wreaths Across America partner, JT Logistics transported thousands of handmade wreaths for wreath-laying ceremonies across the state of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America , a non-profit organization based in Columbia Falls, Maine, coordinated its annual National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies honoring our nation’s fallen veterans - part of a year-long mission to remember, honor, and teach - on Saturday, Dec. 14th. JT Logistics , a premier logistics provider known for its comprehensive storage and transportation services, donated specialized services to transport from Maine to Iowa over 11,500 wreaths to Iowa’s nine cemeteries, including Iowa Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, Dec. 11th, in preparation for the wreath-laying ceremonies.

This year, over 700 trucks will transport wreaths across America to more than 4,000 participating locations in all 50 states and overseas, supported by over 3 million volunteers.

Serving as one of JT Logistics’ Honor Fleet drivers for the third consecutive year, Jane Good participated in this meaningful initiative. Good, a former lawyer who became a trucker to honor her late husband, shared her personal connection to the mission.

“It is a blessing to honor my late husband Eugene and other fallen veterans in this way. We ensure their memories and sacrifices for this country are never forgotten,” said Jane Good, Driver, JT Logistics. “I’m grateful JT Logistics prioritizes resources for transporting these special wreaths for our community to remember our veterans, while our staff ensures that our clients make the holiday season memorable for their customers by providing efficient, timely warehousing and fulfillment services during peak season.”

JT Logistics offers dedicated and public facilities, with long-term, short-term, and cross-docking contracts. The company’s staff specialize in handling, picking, and kitting, with various packaging and bagging options, as well as returns management. Additionally, the 3PL ’s in-house fleet with a dedicated team of drivers transports specialty loads, while the company nurtures carrier relationships with its full-service freight brokerage.

“It is an honor to be able to serve my fallen brothers and sisters in arms by bringing the wreaths to be placed on their graves. The Iowa veteran cemetery holds a special place in my heart because that’s where my best friend is buried,” said Edward Dolsen, Jr, Driver, JT Logistics. “We ensure their memories and sacrifices for this country are never forgotten. I am grateful that JT Logistics allows me to haul these precious wreaths to honor these fallen heroes.”

Through initiatives like Wreaths Across America, JT Logistics reaffirms its commitment to honoring the sacrifices of our veterans and strengthening communities nationwide.

“Our sponsorship of Wreaths Across America allows us to honor Iowa’s fallen soldiers and their families. Transporting wreaths from the nonprofit’s headquarters in Maine to our state’s cemeteries enables communities to remember veterans and reflect on the value of freedom,” said Jamie Cord , President and CEO, JT Logistics. “National Wreaths Across America Day gives our team and nation the opportunity to briefly pause from our busy schedules during the holiday season to reflect on the true spirit of giving.”

For more information about year-round Wreaths Across America initiatives, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org .

For more information about JT Logistics, visit jtlogistics.com .

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s year-round mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 4,000 participating locations in all 50 states and overseas. For more information, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org .

About JT Logistics

JT Logistics is a transportation and supply chain leader in the third-party logistics industry. With over 4 million square feet of storage across 20 U.S. locations, we provide state-of-the-art warehouse, transportation, and fulfillment services to clients worldwide. Strategically headquartered in the heartland, JT Logistics goes beyond for your company. To learn more, visit www.jtlogistics.com .

