Union Station Homeless Services Expected to Distribute 1,200 Gifts to Children and Adults In Housing Programs

As families and adults are paired in USHS programs and more interim housing sites come online, there is an increase in the need for holiday gifts this year.

Pasadena, CA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USHS is one week away from holding its annual Holiday at the Station, a day of celebration, community, and the opportunity for parents and guardians to provide gifts to their children this holiday season.

Through the generosity and passion of community donors, USHS can provide gifts to the children participating in interim and permanent housing.

“Our community shows up when we need them most. We have been lucky to provide gifts to individuals and families every year for the past seven years,” said Mario Galleano, VP of Development at Union Station Homeless Services. “We are expected to provide 1,200 gifts this year and rely on the participation and generosity of our community to help make this happen.”

Holidays at the Station is about community. Families participate in crafts, and cookie decorating and enjoy a meal together. Holiday music and movies play in the background providing the perfect ambience to get into the holiday spirit. It’s as fun for adults as it is for children.

You can bring holiday cheer by providing items for our holiday drive! USHS is looking to collect:

An assortment of toys

New clothes for all ages

Books for all ages

Gift cards for adults

Gift wrapping supplies

Your generous donation will bring holiday joy to many families and individuals in programs that provide a place to call home.

How To Help:

To help USHS provide gifts this season, drop off donations in person or donate online through their wishlists or website. The full list of ways to help and participate can be found at ushs.org/holidays

In-Person Donations:

USHS Administrative Building

825 E Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91104

Monday - Friday, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

About Union Station Homeless Services

Union Station Homeless Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to ending homelessness through housing solutions, supportive services, and connection to community.

Headquartered in Pasadena, USHS has served the community for over 51 years and today is the San Gabriel Valley’s largest social service agency assisting people experiencing homelessness. In addition to its recent expansion into El Sereno and Eagle Rock, USHS is the lead County agency for Service Planning Area 3 (SPA 3), coordinating services in communities across the San Gabriel Valley. We advocate for equitable and just systems and our mission is grounded in the belief that everyone deserves a life of dignity and a safe place to call home.

For more information and site locations, visit www.ushs.o rg

