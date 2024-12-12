International Association of Political Consultants Addresses Recent Developments in Syria

Global Political Consultants Advocate for Democratic Resilience Amidst Syrian Crisis

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the situation in Syria continues to evolve, the IAPC emphasizes the importance of maintaining democratic processes and protecting the rights of citizens. The organization is deeply concerned about the impact of the conflict on the Syrian population and the potential erosion of democratic institutions in the region.

"The events unfolding in Syria are a stark reminder of the fragility of democracy in conflict zones. It is imperative that the international community supports efforts to uphold democratic values and protect the rights of all citizens," stated Carlos Fara, President of the International Association of Political Consultants.

"Since the Arab Spring in 2011, Syrians have sought a democratic process that reflected the aspirations of the people," said Fara. "With the downfall of the Assad regime, it is our hope that Syria will join the family of democracies and provide the necessary tools to allow the people to express their will. The IAPC stands ready to assist in support of democracy."

About International Association of Political Consultants

Founded in Paris in 1968, the IAPC is a global professional association of Political Consultants dedicated to fostering democracy throughout the world. Through our annual conference event, held each November in a different city, we exchange views and information about political developments and campaign techniques, network and award a Democracy Medal to an individual or organization who has worked courageously to foster, promote and sustain the democratic process anywhere in the world.

The IAPC is committed to recognizing and supporting individuals and organizations that demonstrate courage in promoting and sustaining democracy. Each year, the association awards a Democracy Medal to those who have made significant contributions to the democratic process.

