Protect yourself from utility scams this holiday season

Ontario’s largest electricity providers share tips to stay safe

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the busy holiday season approaches, Alectra Utilities , Elexicon Energy , Hydro One , Hydro Ottawa , and Toronto Hydro are reminding customers across Ontario to stay alert against utility-related scams.

Fraudsters often take advantage of the season’s hustle and bustle by impersonating utility companies or their employees. These scams may involve threatening phone calls, fraudulent texts or emails, or even in-person visits, where customers are pressured to provide personal information or make immediate payments. Scammers frequently demand unconventional payment methods such as prepaid debit cards, gift cards, or cryptocurrency like Bitcoin — tactics no legitimate utility company would ever use.

To help customers stay vigilant, Ontario’s leading electricity utilities are offering these essential tips:

For Residential Customers

Double-check your bill : Only make payments for charges listed on your latest bill.

: Only make payments for charges listed on your latest bill. Ignore suspicious links : Never click on links in unsolicited texts or emails claiming to offer refunds or account updates.

: Never click on links in unsolicited texts or emails claiming to offer refunds or account updates. Verify the source : Contact your utility directly using the official number on your bill instead of responding to unknown numbers or emails.

: Contact your utility directly using the official number on your bill instead of responding to unknown numbers or emails. Protect personal information : Do not share account details, passwords, or personal data with anyone claiming to represent your utility.

: Do not share account details, passwords, or personal data with anyone claiming to represent your utility. Stay calm under pressure : Utility companies will never demand immediate payment or threaten same-day disconnection.

: Utility companies will never demand immediate payment or threaten same-day disconnection. Report threats: If you feel unsafe, contact your local police.



For Business Customers

Scammers are also targeting businesses. Business owners and employees should remain cautious with these additional safeguards:

Train your team : Ensure employees know to verify unsolicited calls or emails before sharing sensitive information.

: Ensure employees know to verify unsolicited calls or emails before sharing sensitive information. Avoid sharing account details : If the call wasn’t initiated by your business, don’t confirm any account or business information.

: If the call wasn’t initiated by your business, don’t confirm any account or business information. Keep a contact list: Maintain a list of verified utility providers to help employees identify legitimate communication.



What to do if you’re targeted

If you suspect you’ve been targeted or fallen victim to a scam, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, and notify your local utility provider immediately.

For more tips and information, visit:

If you believe you may be a victim of fraud, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and your local utility.

About Alectra Utilities Corporation

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

About Elexicon Energy

Elexicon Energy powers life’s most meaningful moments. As the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario, our vision is to empower the communities we serve and help customers seize opportunities to ignite a better future. We provide more than 1800,000 residential and business customers with reliable and affordable energy services. Elexicon Energy is owned by five municipalities: the City of Pickering, the Town of Ajax, the Town of Whitby, the City of Belleville and the Municipality of Clarington. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $32.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, and annual revenues in 2023 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2023, Hydro One invested approximately $2.5 billion in its transmission and distribution networks and supported the economy through buying approximately $2.5 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com , www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov .

About Hydro Ottawa Limited

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc., delivers electricity to approximately 364,000 homes and businesses in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman. For more than a century, Hydro Ottawa has supplied its customers with clean, safe and reliable power to help build a vibrant and sustainable national capital region. As a leading partner in a smart energy future, Hydro Ottawa proudly contributes to the well-being of the community it serves through its integration of innovative and sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship initiatives, and offering best-in-class customer service.

About Toronto Hydro

The Corporation is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of Toronto Hydro and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 794,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

