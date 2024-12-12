HWH International Inc. announces plans to expand its Robotics division into the U.S. by establishing a Dallas, Texas based showroom and starting its marketing efforts in the 1st quarter of 2025.

BETHESDA, MD, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HWH International Inc. (“HWH”) (Nasdaq: HWH) is proud to announce its plans to begin its marketing efforts in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2025.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Hapi iRobot Pte. Ltd. has entered into a strategic partnership with Sharing Service Global Corporation (OTC: SHRG) to establish a dedicated showroom in conjunction with the recently announced Distribution Rights Agreement HWH has entered into with Guangzhou Inbot Technology Ltd. As part of this agreement SHRG will establish a U.S. based sales force with various partners in each sector of the robotics space to market, sell, and lease these unique products throughout the U.S. and Canada. These sectors will include but will not be limited to state-of-the-art service robots offering solutions for reception, delivery, security, cleaning, and table service applications. Inbot, a renowned service robot research and development company will provide a comprehensive suite of service robots designed to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement.

Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) Model

The RaaS model offers subscription-based robotics solutions that transform how businesses operate across industries, including hospitality, food and beverage, retail, shopping malls, healthcare, and education. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to penetrate the U.S. and Canadian market quickly, as SHRG has the infrastructure in place to start immediately marketing the products starting in the 1st quarter of 2025,” said Mr. Heng Fai Chan, Chairman of HWH International Inc. “With the growing demand for automation and service efficiency, our RaaS model enables businesses to access state-of-the-art robots without the heavy upfront investment.”

HWH RaaS Key Features:

HWH’s RaaS offering includes a diverse range of service robots tailored to meet industry-specific needs industries:

Flexibility : Scalable robotic services based on demand, ensuring cost-effectiveness.

: Scalable robotic services based on demand, ensuring cost-effectiveness. Comprehensive Support : Ongoing maintenance and software updates allow clients to focus on core operations.

: Ongoing maintenance and software updates allow clients to focus on core operations. Customization: Robots can be tailored to address the unique requirements of different industries and businesses.



Driving Market Growth

The Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market is projected to grow significantly, with market size expected to expand from USD $8.19 billion in 2023 to USD $63.24 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period (2024–2032), according to Market Research Future.

About Guangzhou Inbot Technology Ltd.

Established in 2013, Guangzhou Inbot Technology Ltd. (well-known as "Inbot Tech") is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research and development, and the production of commercial service robots. Inbot Technology has its headquarter in Huangpu Business Center, Guangzhou and have established over ten branches and offices in new first-tier cities all over China. Inbot Tech has several patents in the core technology of robots, creating huge advantages in the underlying technologies of service robots such as human-computer interaction, face recognition, indoor navigation, and autonomous movement. Inbot Tech has a great number of successful commercial cases until now. PadBot Robot, a service robot brand launched by Inbot Tech, has built a robot product matrix around the horizontal development of the needs of commercial properties. The matrix includes commercial service robots (P/X series), delivery robots (W series), security patrol robots (S series) and cleaning & disinfection robots (C/D series). Products of PadBot Robot are currently sold in Europe, the United States, Asia, and many other countries and regions worldwide. As a result, PadBot Robot became a key procurement target of many internationally renowned distributors.

For more information, visit: https://padbotrobot.com/.

About HWH International Inc.

HWH International Inc. is a purpose-driven lifestyle company encompassing differentiated offerings from four core pillars: Hapi Marketplace, Hapi Cafe, Hapi Travel and Hapi Wealth Builder. HWH develops new pathways to help people in their pursuit of Health, Wealth and Happiness.

For more information, visit: https://www.hwhintl.com/

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTC: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling sector and other industries. The Sharing Services combined platform currently leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors and vendors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by representatives of HWH and its affiliates, from time to time may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. HWH’s actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding HWH’s continued growth and expansion and its ability to deliver value to customers and investors, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the registration statement on Form S-1, filed by HWH with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 3, 2024, and those that are included in any of HWH’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of HWH and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. HWH undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be deemed to be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

HWH International Inc.

4800 Montgomery Lane, Suite 210

Bethesda, MD 20814

301-971-3955

contact@hwhintl.com





