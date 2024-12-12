Noom Offers Oral Medications For Weight Loss Starting at $29





A $29 entry price helps provide accessibility for people pursuing weight loss goals

Service includes all features of Noom Med with asynchronous telehealth doctor visits, access to care coordinators, Noom Premium 1:1 Coaching and more

Provides a weight loss medication pathway for people who have needle aversion or have a lower BMI than indicated for GLP-1s



NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better longer, announced it will expand its Noom Med offerings to include oral medications for weight loss . The first oral medication from Noom will include Metformin .

Noom Med with Metformin starts at $29 for the first month, then $89/month as a three-month recurring subscription. Metformin is a common medication for managing type 2 diabetes that may be prescribed off-label when clinically appropriate to aid weight loss by reducing appetite and enhancing insulin sensitivity, helping to lower blood sugar levels and prevent complications.

“This product is about more than a pill. It represents lasting change and includes Noom's complete weight loss program,” said Chief Executive Officer of Noom, Geoff Cook. “Combining medication with behavior change is powerful because the patient is more likely to experience early success, leading to a greater likelihood to stick with the program and transform a new habit into permanent lifestyle change. With the addition of oral medications, we provide a meaningful weight loss treatment option at a lower price. Metformin is widely available as a generic medication, making it an affordable option for people who need it. It’s a choice for people who don’t want to take GLP-1 injections because of needle concerns, have a lower BMI (<27), or are ready to transition off of GLP-1 treatment. We want to provide affordable, accessible choices that empower everyone, everywhere, to live better longer.”

Noom will offer Metformin as a 500mg daily tablet, with a dosing schedule tailored to promote weight loss. Noom doctors will review a patient’s medical intake to confirm their clinical eligibility for the oral prescription. Once a patient is qualified, their medication will be shipped to them within 7 days.

“Metformin is an FDA-approved medication that has been used to treat type 2 diabetes for over half a century,” said Dr. Adonis Saremi, Chief Medical Officer of Noom. “It has also been prescribed off-label for weight loss for its ability to increase levels of what researchers call an “anti-hunger” molecule. This is the same molecule that is produced after vigorous exercise, a time when hunger is naturally suppressed. Metformin also helps lower glucose production and improves insulin sensitivity, both of which aid in weight loss. It also stabilizes blood sugar, which normalizes insulin levels, helping to burn fat.”

Prescriptions will be supported by the comprehensive features of Noom Med , including asynchronous telehealth, access to care coordinators, Noom Weight , premium 1:1 coaching, and medication fulfillment through Noom’s partner pharmacies, all enhanced by Noom’s Medication Companion with Muscle Defense TM.

Noom is offering Metformin to eligible new members this month and plans to offer it as an upgrade to eligible Noom Weight members in Q1 2025.

About Noom:

Noom is a digital healthcare company empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer, through an unwavering commitment to innovation and whole-person health. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to promote positive behavior and healthy habits, in an effort to promote healthspan and better living. Noom Health works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med with SmartRx, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Weight with GLP-1Rx, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.’s Best Places to Work, Quartz’s Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Brandyn Bissinger

comms@noom.com

