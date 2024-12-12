2024 Beijing Forum on "Swift Response to Public Complaints" to Take Place

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Beijing Forum on "Swift Response to Public Complaints" will be held at the National Convention Center in Beijing on December 18-19, 2024. The forum's permanent theme is "People's City, Better Future," with the 2024 annual theme being "Modernizing for People-Centered Urban Governance."

Co-hosted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China Media Group, the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, and the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the forum serves as a platform for exchange and mutual learning. It has invited theorists from both home and abroad, alongside officials from central and local government departments and representatives of grassroots workers to jointly explore the direction and path of urban governance modernization. It will showcase the achievements of the "Swift Response to Public Complaints" reform and offers a "Chinese Solution" for the governance of megacities worldwide.

This year's forum comprises an opening ceremony, main sessions, six parallel forums, and a closing ceremony. Additional activities include screenings of a documentary film on the "Swift Response to Public Complaints," immersive experiences at the "12345" hotline center, city tours, and supporting exhibitions. Participants are expected to include representatives from international governmental organizations, research institutes, enterprises, citizens, and more. Among them are senior officials from entities like the United Nations, APEC, and UCLG, heads of international cities such as Athens, Madrid, and Gaziantep, scholars from prestigious institutions like Harvard, MIT, and the African Policy Research Institute, and approximately ten countries' envoys to China. In total, over 160 international guests from 40 countries will attend, along with representatives from central government departments and more than 20 domestic cities.

During the forum, the following publications will be launched:

- Chinese and English versions of Research Achievements of the Beijing "Swift Response to Public Complaints" Reform

- Typical Cases of Urban Governance from Home and Abroad, featuring 40 case studies that highlight successful practices and scientific concepts in urban governance innovation.

- Global Evaluation Report on City Hotline Services and Governance Efficiency, presenting systematic research on the development trajectory and trends of representative city hotlines globally.

- A 90-minute documentary film titled "Your Voice" will also be screened, narrating Beijing's reform practice of "Swift Response to Public Complaints" through stories of ordinary people.

Based on the outcomes of discussions and incorporating international consensus, the forum will culminate in the issuance of the "Beijing Declaration 2024 on the Modernization of Urban Governance", encapsulating insights and wisdom gathered during the two-day event.

The 2024 Beijing Forum on "Swift Response to Public Complaints" will establish an online news center, providing bilingual (Chinese and English) professional news information services to over a thousand registered media journalists. This initiative, supported by Xinhua News Agency News & Information Center, aims to enhance the efficiency of media reporting.

Source: The Organizing Committee of The 2024 Beijing Forum on "Swift Response to Public Complaints"

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0afc4fd-9be7-4055-894c-5ddd326b3fa4

Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

The 2024 Beijing Forum on "Swift Response to Public Complaints"

