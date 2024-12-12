PubMatic and GroupM Expand Partnership to Boost Latin America Market Impact

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, and PubMatic, an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, are expanding their global partnership to enhance GroupM Premium Marketplace (GPM), a unified programmatic market aimed at increasing media buying transparency and efficiency, in the LATAM region. This move will provide GroupM clients with direct and advantaged access to PubMatic’s high-quality publisher inventory.

First launched by GroupM in 2022 across EMEA and North America, GroupM Premium Marketplace will now offer GroupM clients in the LATAM region a unified approach to programmatically buying connected TV, digital video and display. The partnership will centralize GroupM’s media investments across the area, offering competitive bidding, top-tier technology, and total supply chain transparency. Utilizing PubMatic’s sell-side targeting and a unified interface for buyers and publishers, GPM will streamline buying for LATAM clients, including newcomers to programmatic advertising.

This initiative underscores GroupM’s commitment to transparency in media supply and media investments that reduce fraud and inventory misrepresentation. This commitment aligns strongly with PubMatic, who has driven significant supply path optimization (SPO) partnerships that continue to deliver trust, efficiency and value to advertisers while bringing unique, premium brand spend to publishers. This partnership will launch in tandem with PubMatic’s Activate product, bringing SPO for brands and advertisers to the region.

“Delivering transparency in the programmatic ecosystem is not optional. For us at GroupM, it is a priority to provide our clients with quality solutions in a trusted and efficient ecosystem,” stated Maricarmen Flores, Digital Investment Manager for GroupM LATAM. “Through this partnership with PubMatic, we seek to accomplish our goal of designing responsible, scalable and innovative solutions, by offering clients advantageous access to local premium supply.”

Alan Fontevecchia, VP of LATAM for PubMatic, added, “We are thrilled to expand with GroupM to the LATAM market. A proud partner since its launch across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, this marketplace expansion will bridge gaps between publishers and buyers, fostering strong and mutually beneficial collaborations.”

This partnership unlocks the immense potential of programmatic advertising as the capability soars in the area. Programmatic ad spending in the region surged from $5.2 billion in 2017 to $16.77 billion in 2023, with projections reaching $23.6 billion by 2028, per data provider OnAudience. Through GPM, GroupM and PubMatic will not only meet this rising demand but also drive the industry towards a more transparent, efficient, and valuable supply chain.

About PubMatic:

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About GroupM:

GroupM is WPP’s media investment group and the world’s leading media investment company with a mission to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. The company is responsible for more than $60 billion in annual media investment, as measured by the independent research bureau COMvergence. Through its global agencies Mindshare, Wavemaker, EssenceMediacom, and T&Pm, and cross-channel performance (GroupM Nexus), data (Choreograph), entertainment (GroupM Motion Entertainment) and investment solutions, GroupM leverages a unique combination of global scale, expertise, and innovation to generate sustained value for clients wherever they do business. Discover more at www.groupm.com.

