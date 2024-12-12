Asahi Net is the First to Adopt the Allot SG-Tera III Multiservice Platform

Asahi Net was also the first CSP to implement the SG-Tera II in 2021.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that Asahi Net, a broadband provider in Japan, and Allot have signed an agreement for Asahi Net to adopt the newly announced SG-Tera III multiservice platform.

Asahi Net was the first Allot customer in the world to implement the SG-Tera II in 2021 and will be the first customer of Allot to implement the new SG-Tera III which, at 2.8 Tbps of traffic throughput, will be the highest capacity multiservice platform on the market.

“We are proud that we will be the first operator to adopt the Allot SG-Tera III platform, and we are looking to further strengthen the relationship we have developed with Allot as a partner.” said Mr. Satoshi Kashiwa, an executive officer at Asahi Net. “Asahi Net anticipates that the new platform will serve our growing bandwidth management needs and those of our valued VNO and broadband customers for years to come.”

“Since the first deployment at Asahi Net three years ago, our business relationship has grown along with Asahi Net’s business and technical requirements,” said Dr. Oren Kaufman, General Manager at Allot Japan. “We are pleased to be able to provide cutting-edge technology to Asahi Net so that they, in turn, can deliver the best customer satisfaction in Japan.

Asahi Net uses the SG-Tera multiservice platform to enable the implementation of Allot SmartTraffic QoE. SmartTraffic QoE provides comprehensive network traffic analytics as well as flexible, granular and precise real-time traffic management, which improves network Quality of Experience (QoE) for Asahi Net’s VNOs and their broadband customers. The unprecedented high capacity of the SG-Tera III will cost-effectively manage Asahi Net’s current high traffic throughput and offer them the flexibility to expand as traffic increases.

