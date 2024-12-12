Big Screen Entertainment Group Taps Award-Winning Director for Faith-Based Film, Miracle Ranch

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) proudly announces that celebrated filmmaker Vickie Bronaugh will helm its upcoming feature film, Miracle Ranch. This inspirational faith-based movie is set to deliver both compelling storytelling and strong market potential, aligning with Big Screen's commitment to high quality projects.

Vickie is best known for directing the award-winning Moonrise for Sony Pictures, which dominated faith-based streaming and DVD charts. She also broke barriers as the first woman to direct the iconic TV series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

“I’m excited to tell this extraordinary story about a young girl who finds faith, forgiveness, and a renewed sense of purpose,” said Bronaugh, whose ability to blend heartwarming narratives with commercial success has solidified her reputation in the industry.

The screenplay, penned by prolific writer Mark Cramer (Apple, Amazon, Disney, Sony, Pure Flix), promises a moving tale of redemption as troubled youths find hope and connection through therapy horses. Faith-based films, consistently popular with audiences, are also recognized for delivering significant returns on investment.

“Miracle Ranch embodies hope and inspiration—values that are central to Big Screen’s mission of producing impactful, commercially viable films,” said Kimberley Kates, CEO of Big Screen Entertainment Group and producer of the project. “With Vickie’s visionary direction and a talented team, we are poised to create an unforgettable movie that resonates with audiences everywhere.”

The Los Angeles-based production and distribution company is in active discussions with private investors and plans to launch Miracle Ranch on WeFunder in early 2025, inviting a broader base of investors to participate in its success.

Producer Ksana Golad commented, “The collaboration of Mark’s exceptional storytelling, Vickie’s proven directorial expertise, and Kimberley’s dynamic leadership is setting the stage for an extraordinary film. Miracle Ranch is more than a movie; it’s a meaningful investment in uplifting content that audiences will cherish.”

