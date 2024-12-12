CentralisX®️ Travel Marketplace: Redefining Travel with Entertainment and Blockchain Innovations

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralisX®️, the forward thinking travel platform, has started to unveil its marketplace that bridges traditional travel services with cutting-edge blockchain, crypto, rewards and entertainment experiences. Designed to reimagine the $11 trillion global travel industry, CentralisX integrates Web2.0 and Web3.0 technologies into a travel Super App, delivering seamless, personalized, and engaged travel solutions.

By combining blockchain, AI, cryptocurrency rewards, and immersive entertainment, CentralisX is bringing together SME’s and large travel supply partners. From digital-key hotel search with skip reception®️to eco-friendly travel incentives, the platform offers solutions that elevate the user journey and create value for all stakeholders.

A Vision to Amplify Travel

CentralisX was born from the idea of placing travelers and hospitality stakeholders at the heart of a dynamic travel ecosystem. Over the years, the platform has evolved to merge traditional travel touchpoints with blockchain-enabled innovations, such as:

Digital Key Hotel Search: the catalyst for a seamless, simplified check-in experience with contactless, smartphone-enabled access.

the catalyst for a seamless, simplified check-in experience with contactless, smartphone-enabled access. CXC Rewards ®️ : liquid/digital utility tokens driving engagement and rewards for users, hoteliers, and suppliers.

liquid/digital utility tokens driving engagement and rewards for users, hoteliers, and suppliers. Piñya®️: a location-based tool for real-time content sharing and service requests.



With strategic partnerships spanning boutique wineries, gaming, global treasure hunts, and curated shopping experiences, CentralisX bridges entertainment and travel to unlock new revenue streams through enterprise partnerships, underpinning organic demand for CXC.

Strategic Partnerships Drive the Ecosystem

CentralisX is collaborating with leading partners beyond traditional searches for flights and hotels, where users can explore and participate in, such as;

Dining and Ride-Sharing Services: integrated into the app for convenience.

integrated into the app for convenience. Gaming: connecting users to high-octane fun.

connecting users to high-octane fun. Event Ticketing and Tours: offering a one-stop destination for immersive travel experiences.



These and a growing chorus of partnerships not only drive platform activity but also enhance the utility of the Centralis X Coin (CXC) as the preferred rewards and adoption system - learn more at centralisX.io.

Tackling Traveler Pain Points

Travelers face fragmented services, high costs, and inefficient booking processes. CentralisX solves these issues by offering a unified, blockchain-powered platform that:

Reduces and Rewardsby up to 40% through bundling and participatory choices and services.

Incentivizes eco-friendly and wellness travel choices with rewards and a better, improved travel journey.

Enhanced security and privacy with blockchain technology.



The CentralisX hallmark feature, Digital Key (skip reception®️), allowing travelers to search and bypass traditional check-in processes, saving time and providing a seamless experience.

Market Opportunities

Positioned at the intersection of Web2.0 and Web3.0, CentralisX is capitalizing on a rapidly expanding sector - the travel industry, projected to grow to $20 trillion by 2032, and just one of the key market segments - online gaming market - is expected to reach $178 billion in the same period in providing a range of “fungagement” acivities.

By integrating travel and gaming, CentralisX creates participatory rewards through CXC, fostering natural adoption and user engagement.

A Participatory Rewards Ecosystem

For Travelers:

Earn CXC for bookings and payments made via the platform.

Receive additional rewards for eco-friendly travel and wellness-focused options.

Participate in digital guest reviews to earn CXC rewards.



For Hoteliers and Suppliers:

Gain visibility and new revenue streams through promotional activities.

Modernize guest experiences with Digital Key and eco-friendly incentives.

Engage directly with audiences via targeted offers and the rewards program.



Innovation Pipeline

CentralisX continues to expand its product roadmap, including the CentralisX Travel Card, which plans to offer versatile payment options and rewards. The platform's focus on scalable blockchain infrastructure ensures long-term growth and adaptability to evolving market trends.

Join the Future of Travel

CentralisX in reshaping travel with its All-in-1 Super App, delivering personalized, rewarding, and eco-conscious experiences. By integrating blockchain-powered innovations, the platform positions itself as a pioneer in travel and entertainment industries, creating “a world of experiences” for its users.

Centralis X Coin (CXC) presale is now live, offering early participants an exclusive opportunity to secure tokens at a discounted rate.

Discover more at https://centralisX.io .

Follow us on X (Twitter), Telegram, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube for updates.

Contact:

Katya & Li

Business Development, Stakeholder Engagement

Email: contact@centralisX.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by “CentralisX”. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ee0f4ce-236f-427e-9365-c18a732c5b58

CentralisX®️ CentralisX®️ Travel Marketplace: Redefining Travel with Entertainment and Blockchain Innovations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.