Rising Eye Health Awareness Drives Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market Growth Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Global Market for Corneal Ulcer Treatment Is Forecasted to Grow from USD 964.4 Million in 2024 To USD 1,601.1 Million by 2034, With A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% Over The Decade.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market is poised for significant growth, with a projected expansion from USD 964.4 million in 2024 to USD 1,601.1 million by 2034, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the forecast period. This upward trajectory reflects a growing demand for advanced treatment options, spurred by rising incidences of corneal infections and technological innovations in ophthalmology.

The market’s growth is driven by increased awareness of eye health, the surge in ocular diseases, and an uptick in eye surgeries requiring post-operative care. Corneal ulcers, caused by infections, trauma, or underlying medical conditions, are becoming a critical focus for healthcare providers, leading to rising investments in treatment innovations.

The rising geriatric population, a key demographic for eye-related diseases, further contributes to the market's growth. According to healthcare statistics, seniors are significantly more susceptible to eye infections, thereby driving the need for effective corneal ulcer treatments. This demographic shift is expected to sustain market growth over the next decade.

Notably, advancements in drug development and stent delivery systems, such as sustained-release ocular implants, have enhanced treatment efficacy. The introduction of cutting-edge antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral medications has also broadened the therapeutic landscape, ensuring better patient outcomes.

What Are The Key Opportunities For Corneal Ulcer Treatment Manufacturers?

Manufacturers in the global corneal ulcer treatment are primarily focussing on enhancing their regional product offering because they want to cater a larger patient audience. Medical researchers are constantly developing new and innovative strategies to tune treatments for corneal ulcer treatment.

Various novel treatment options are for bacterial keratitis, fungal keratitis is undergoing clinical trials. Increasing the number of R&D activities for developing new drugs for treatment is one of the important factors which is expected to grow in market in the forecasted years.

Awareness of proper usage of contact lenses is also an important factor because it is closely linked to corneal ulcer. Especially in countries like India, where majority of our population is into agricultural activities are likely to be prone to corneal ulcers. These following opportunities could fuel the demand for manufacturers to expand their units and increase the production of the treatment options in order to serve the growing patient audience.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market will grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

will grow at a from 2024 to 2034. Market size will increase from USD 964.4 million in 2024 to USD 1,601.1 million by 2034 .

to . Increasing prevalence of corneal infections, rising healthcare expenditure, and advancements in ocular therapeutics are key drivers.

Innovations in drug delivery methods, such as sustained-release ocular implants, are boosting treatment efficacy.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing healthcare investments and a growing elderly population.





"The Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market is at an inflection point, with sustained growth driven by the convergence of medical innovation and patient-centric care. Companies investing in nanotechnology-based drug delivery and next-generation antifungal and antibacterial treatments are poised for long-term success. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular, is emerging as a lucrative market due to improved healthcare infrastructure and increased disease awareness," Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

What Are The Factors Restraining Demand For Corneal Ulcer Treatment?

Antibiotics are primarily used to treat bacterial keratitis. With excessive use of antibiotics comes the alarming concern of antibiotic resistance. When many antibiotics are consumed to treat keratitis, micro-organisms can become resistant to that particular medication and in turn the infection will not be treated adequately. Hence there is a dire need of addressing this problem.

Various modern therapy options for corneal ulcer treatment are costly and are have limited availability. By hindering product acceptance, this prevents potential patient care as well as income generation. Natamycin, for example, is the primary anti-fungal medication for treating fungal keratitis, but it is quite expensive and in limited supply in developing countries. These factors could indeed hamper the growth of corneal ulcer treatment market in long term if not addressed.

Country-Wise Insights

What Makes the USA the Largest Market for Corneal Ulcer Treatment?

The USA dominates the North American region with a total market CAGR of over 1.5% through 2034, and is projected to continue experiencing high growth throughout the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the high number of people using contact lenses. Additionally, the growth in the country is also associated with increase in epidemiological data and rise in awareness about various treatment options.

Why is Spain Considered a Lucrative Market for Corneal Ulcer Treatment in Europe?

Spain is set to exhibit a CAGR of over 3.2% in the European corneal ulcer treatment market during the forecast period. UK is at the topmost leading position when it comes to R&D in Europe. Main driver for this market is that UK has sophisticated infrastructure and cutting edge technology which will help expedite the treatment development options for corneal ulcer.

What Makes China an Emerging Market for Corneal Ulcer Treatment?

China is projected to increase at a CAGR rate of 6% during the forecast period. The growth of the corneal ulcer treatment market in the country is attributed to the rising wave of innovation therapy strategies in the region of East Asia, with China as the prime contributor in the development industry for drugs to treat various infections as well as highest consumers of contact lens usage in eastern Asia.

What makes India a lucrative market for Corneal Ulcer Treatment?

India is set to witness an increase in CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast years. India has a higher incidence rate of corneal ulcer as compared to other south Asian countries hence this makes India a lucrative region for the local players to collaborate with giant players in the market and increase the manufacturing of various treatment options and enhancing their product portfolio.



Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) China 6.0% India 6.3% USA 1.5% South Korea 4.7% Canada 2.6% Spain 3.2% Germany 1.6% France 2.3%





Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market Day By Day Opportunities

Opportunities for stakeholders in the Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market are growing daily. Pharmaceutical companies can capitalize on increasing research funding for ocular disease treatments, especially in emerging economies. Healthcare providers and ophthalmology clinics can benefit from the availability of novel therapeutic options that promise quicker recovery times.

In addition, collaborations between biotech firms and research institutions are accelerating the development of next-generation therapies. Companies focusing on advanced drug delivery systems, such as nanotechnology-based solutions, stand to gain a competitive edge. As the demand for personalized treatment plans rises, tailored therapeutics for specific types of corneal ulcers will open new revenue streams.

What are the emerging therapies expected to impact the corneal ulcer market?

The Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market is poised for transformation with several promising therapies emerging in the pipeline. Key therapies expected to impact the market include:

rhNGF (Recombinant Human Nerve Growth Factor): This innovative treatment is designed to promote corneal healing and is currently undergoing clinical trials. Its mechanism focuses on enhancing nerve regeneration, which is crucial for patients suffering from neurotrophic keratitis, a condition that can lead to corneal ulcers. RGN-259: Developed by ReGenTree, RGN-259 is a preservative-free eye drop solution derived from Tβ4 (Thymosin Beta 4). It exhibits both reparative and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a promising option for treating dry eye disease and neurotrophic keratitis. The drug is currently in Phase III clinical trials and aims to provide a new approach to corneal healing. CSB-001: This therapy is being developed by Claris Biotherapeutics and is a human recombinant form of hepatocyte growth factor (dHGF). Designed specifically for neurotrophic keratitis, CSB-001 has shown greater efficacy compared to existing treatments in early studies. The company is actively enrolling participants for its Phase I/II clinical trial.



These emerging therapies are expected to significantly enhance treatment options for corneal ulcers, addressing unmet medical needs and improving patient outcomes. As these products progress through clinical trials and gain regulatory approval, they are likely to reshape the treatment landscape for corneal ulcers, offering new standards of care and potentially increasing market share for their developers. The anticipated launch of these therapies aligns with the growing demand for effective treatments in light of the rising incidence of ocular infections and injuries. With advancements in diagnostic technologies further facilitating earlier detection of corneal ulcers, the market is set to experience robust growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis of Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market

North America : Largest market share driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness of eye health.

: Largest market share driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness of eye health. Europe : Significant growth due to rising investments in R&D and increased adoption of advanced therapeutics.

: Significant growth due to rising investments in R&D and increased adoption of advanced therapeutics. Asia-Pacific : Fastest-growing region due to an expanding healthcare sector, rising elderly population, and greater focus on health and wellness.

: Fastest-growing region due to an expanding healthcare sector, rising elderly population, and greater focus on health and wellness. Latin America : Moderate growth fueled by healthcare advancements and increased access to treatment.

: Moderate growth fueled by healthcare advancements and increased access to treatment. Middle East & Africa: Gradual growth due to improving healthcare access and awareness of ocular diseases.







Competitive Landscape



Market participants are adopting a range of strategic approaches to enhance their market positions, including driving product differentiation through innovative feature enhancements, forming partnerships with healthcare providers to improve product distribution, and seeking strategic alliances to expand their product portfolios and extend their global reach.

Recent Industry Developments in the Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market:

In May 2024, Merck (USA and Canada) and Eyebiotech Limited (EyeBio), a privately owned biotechnology company specializing in ophthalmology, announced a definitive agreement under which Merck, through its subsidiary, will acquire EyeBio. In May 2021, Mallinckrodt plc unveiled data from its Phase 4, multi-center, open-label study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Acthar® Gel (repository corticotropin injection) in adult patients with severe, treatment-resistant, non-infectious keratitis, a condition characterized by painful corneal inflammation.

Key Players of Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market

Pfizer Inc.

Allergan plc

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi

Key Segments of Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market

By Drug Type:

In terms of drug type, the industry is divided into antibiotics, antifungals, antivirals, anti-amoebic drugs, corticosteroids and NSAIDs.

By Form:

In terms of form, the industry is segregated into tablets, eye drops / ointments and vials.

By Route of Administration:

In the terms of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, topical and injectable.

By Indication:

In the terms of indication, the market is segmented into bacterial keratitis, fungal keratitis, viral keratitis and acanthamoeba keratitis.

By Regions:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Old Source: Corneal Ulcer Treatment Will Create a Billion-Dollar Market by 2029; Antibiotics to Remain Leading Drug Category, Projects Future Market Insights in a New Study

German Translation:

Der globale Markt für die Behandlung von Hornhautgeschwüren steht vor einem deutlichen Wachstum. Er soll von 964,4 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 1.601,1 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 anwachsen , was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,2 % im Prognosezeitraum entspricht. Dieser Aufwärtstrend spiegelt eine wachsende Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen Behandlungsmöglichkeiten wider, die durch die steigende Zahl von Hornhautinfektionen und technologische Innovationen in der Augenheilkunde angetrieben wird.

Das Wachstum des Marktes wird durch ein gesteigertes Bewusstsein für Augengesundheit, den Anstieg von Augenkrankheiten und eine Zunahme von Augenoperationen, die eine Nachbehandlung erfordern, vorangetrieben. Hornhautgeschwüre, die durch Infektionen, Traumata oder zugrunde liegende Erkrankungen verursacht werden, werden für Gesundheitsdienstleister zu einem kritischen Schwerpunkt, was zu steigenden Investitionen in Behandlungsinnovationen führt.

Die wachsende Zahl älterer Menschen, eine wichtige demografische Gruppe für Augenkrankheiten, trägt zusätzlich zum Wachstum des Marktes bei. Laut Gesundheitsstatistiken sind Senioren deutlich anfälliger für Augeninfektionen , was den Bedarf an wirksamen Behandlungen für Hornhautgeschwüre erhöht. Dieser demografische Wandel dürfte das Marktwachstum im nächsten Jahrzehnt aufrechterhalten.

Insbesondere Fortschritte in der Arzneimittelentwicklung und bei Stent-Verabreichungssystemen, wie etwa Augenimplantaten mit verzögerter Freisetzung, haben die Wirksamkeit der Behandlung verbessert. Auch die Einführung hochmoderner antimykotischer, antibakterieller und antiviraler Medikamente hat das therapeutische Spektrum erweitert und so zu besseren Behandlungsergebnissen für die Patienten geführt.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Der Markt für die Behandlung von Hornhautgeschwüren wird von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,2 % wachsen .

wachsen . Die Marktgröße wird von 964,4 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 1.601,1 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 steigen .

auf steigen . Die zunehmende Häufigkeit von Hornhautinfektionen, steigende Gesundheitsausgaben und Fortschritte in der Augentherapie sind die Haupttreiber.

Innovationen bei der Verabreichung von Medikamenten, wie etwa Augenimplantate mit verzögerter Wirkstofffreisetzung, steigern die Wirksamkeit der Behandlung.

Aufgrund steigender Investitionen im Gesundheitswesen und einer wachsenden älteren Bevölkerung dürfte die Region Asien-Pazifik das stärkste Wachstum verzeichnen.



„Der Markt für die Behandlung von Hornhautgeschwüren befindet sich an einem Wendepunkt. Das anhaltende Wachstum wird durch die Konvergenz von medizinischer Innovation und patientenorientierter Versorgung vorangetrieben. Unternehmen, die in nanotechnologiebasierte Arzneimittelverabreichung und antimykotische und antibakterielle Behandlungen der nächsten Generation investieren, sind auf langfristigen Erfolg eingestellt. Insbesondere die Region Asien-Pazifik entwickelt sich aufgrund der verbesserten Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und des gestiegenen Bewusstseins für die Krankheit zu einem lukrativen Markt“, sagtSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Marktchancen für die Behandlung von Hornhautgeschwüren – Tag für Tag



Die Chancen für Akteure auf dem Markt für die Behandlung von Hornhautgeschwüren wachsen täglich. Pharmaunternehmen können von steigenden Forschungsgeldern für die Behandlung von Augenkrankheiten profitieren, insbesondere in Schwellenländern. Gesundheitsdienstleister und Augenkliniken können von der Verfügbarkeit neuartiger Therapieoptionen profitieren, die schnellere Genesungszeiten versprechen.

Darüber hinaus beschleunigen Kooperationen zwischen Biotechnologieunternehmen und Forschungseinrichtungen die Entwicklung von Therapien der nächsten Generation. Unternehmen, die sich auf moderne Verabreichungssysteme für Medikamente konzentrieren, wie etwa nanotechnologische Lösungen, könnten sich einen Wettbewerbsvorteil verschaffen. Da die Nachfrage nach personalisierten Behandlungsplänen steigt, werden maßgeschneiderte Therapeutika für bestimmte Arten von Hornhautgeschwüren neue Einnahmequellen erschließen.

Welche neuen Therapien werden voraussichtlich Auswirkungen auf den Markt für Hornhautgeschwüre haben?

Der Markt für die Behandlung von Hornhautgeschwüren steht vor einem Wandel, da sich in der Pipeline mehrere vielversprechende Therapien befinden. Zu den wichtigsten Therapien, die den Markt voraussichtlich beeinflussen werden, gehören:

rhNGF (rekombinanter menschlicher Nervenwachstumsfaktor) : Diese innovative Behandlung soll die Heilung der Hornhaut fördern und wird derzeit klinisch getestet. Ihr Wirkmechanismus konzentriert sich auf die Verbesserung der Nervenregeneration, was für Patienten mit neurotropher Keratitis, einer Erkrankung, die zu Hornhautgeschwüren führen kann, von entscheidender Bedeutung ist. RGN-259 : RGN-259 wurde von ReGenTree entwickelt und ist eine konservierungsmittelfreie Augentropfenlösung auf Basis von Tβ4 (Thymosin Beta 4). Es weist sowohl reparative als auch entzündungshemmende Eigenschaften auf und ist daher eine vielversprechende Option zur Behandlung von trockenen Augen und neurotropher Keratitis. Das Medikament befindet sich derzeit in klinischen Studien der Phase III und soll einen neuen Ansatz zur Hornhautheilung bieten. CSB-001 : Diese Therapie wird von Claris Biotherapeutics entwickelt und ist eine rekombinante Form des Leberzellwachstumsfaktors (dHGF) beim Menschen. CSB-001 wurde speziell für die neurotrophe Keratitis entwickelt und hat in frühen Studien eine höhere Wirksamkeit als bestehende Behandlungen gezeigt. Das Unternehmen wirbt derzeit aktiv um Teilnehmer für seine klinische Studie der Phase I/II.



Diese neuen Therapien werden voraussichtlich die Behandlungsmöglichkeiten für Hornhautgeschwüre erheblich verbessern, ungedeckte medizinische Bedürfnisse ansprechen und die Behandlungsergebnisse der Patienten verbessern. Während diese Produkte die klinischen Tests durchlaufen und die behördliche Zulassung erhalten, werden sie wahrscheinlich die Behandlungslandschaft für Hornhautgeschwüre neu gestalten, neue Behandlungsstandards bieten und ihren Entwicklern potenziell größere Marktanteile verschaffen. Die erwartete Markteinführung dieser Therapien entspricht der wachsenden Nachfrage nach wirksamen Behandlungen angesichts der steigenden Zahl von Augeninfektionen und -verletzungen. Da Fortschritte in der Diagnosetechnologie eine frühere Erkennung von Hornhautgeschwüren weiter ermöglichen, wird der Markt in den kommenden Jahren voraussichtlich ein robustes Wachstum erleben.

Regionale Analyse des Marktes für die Behandlung von Hornhautgeschwüren

Nordamerika : Größter Marktanteil dank fortschrittlicher Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und hohem Bewusstsein für Augengesundheit.

: Größter Marktanteil dank fortschrittlicher Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und hohem Bewusstsein für Augengesundheit. Europa : Deutliches Wachstum aufgrund steigender Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung und verstärkter Nutzung fortschrittlicher Therapeutika.

: Deutliches Wachstum aufgrund steigender Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung und verstärkter Nutzung fortschrittlicher Therapeutika. Asien-Pazifik : Am schnellsten wachsende Region aufgrund eines expandierenden Gesundheitssektors, einer steigenden Zahl älterer Menschen und eines stärkeren Fokus auf Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden.

: Am schnellsten wachsende Region aufgrund eines expandierenden Gesundheitssektors, einer steigenden Zahl älterer Menschen und eines stärkeren Fokus auf Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden. Lateinamerika : Moderates Wachstum dank Fortschritten im Gesundheitswesen und verbessertem Zugang zu Behandlungen.

: Moderates Wachstum dank Fortschritten im Gesundheitswesen und verbessertem Zugang zu Behandlungen. Naher Osten und Afrika : Allmähliches Wachstum aufgrund des verbesserten Zugangs zur Gesundheitsversorgung und des Bewusstseins für Augenkrankheiten.



Wettbewerbslandschaft:



Marktteilnehmer verfolgen eine Reihe strategischer Ansätze, um ihre Marktpositionen zu stärken. Dazu gehören die Förderung der Produktdifferenzierung durch innovative Funktionserweiterungen, die Bildung von Partnerschaften mit Gesundheitsdienstleistern zur Verbesserung des Produktvertriebs und die Suche nach strategischen Allianzen zur Erweiterung ihres Produktportfolios und ihrer globalen Reichweite.

Aktuelle Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für die Behandlung von Hornhautgeschwüren:

Im Mai 2024 gaben Merck (USA und Kanada) und Eyebiotech Limited (EyeBio), ein auf Augenheilkunde spezialisiertes privates Biotechnologieunternehmen, eine endgültige Vereinbarung bekannt, nach der Merck über seine Tochtergesellschaft EyeBio übernehmen wird. Im Mai 2021 veröffentlichte Mallinckrodt plc Daten aus seiner multizentrischen, offenen Phase-4-Studie zur Bewertung der Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit von Acthar® Gel (Injektion von Repository-Corticotropin) bei erwachsenen Patienten mit schwerer, behandlungsresistenter, nicht infektiöser Keratitis, einer Erkrankung, die durch schmerzhafte Hornhautentzündung gekennzeichnet ist.

Hauptakteure des Marktes für die Behandlung von Hornhautgeschwüren

Pfizer Inc.

Allergan plc

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi

Authored by

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

