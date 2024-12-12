Zymeworks Hosts R&D Day Highlighting Continued Clinical Progress in Oncology Programs and Expansion into Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

Company on track to deliver five Investigational New Drug (IND) applications as part of ‘5 by 5’ solid tumor strategy 18 months ahead of original target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced highlights from its R&D Day reviewing the Company’s development progress on its wholly-owned pipeline assets and expansion into new therapeutic areas in hematological cancers and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases (AIID).

“We are pleased to provide an update on our continued clinical progress with our solid tumor product portfolio, including the nomination of our fifth development candidate, ZW209, a novel, potential best-in-class, trispecific T cell engager that targets DLL3-expressing tumor cells. Importantly, the acceleration of our goal to build the initial ‘5 by 5’ solid tumor portfolio in five years – 18 months ahead of our initial target – highlights the strength of Azymetric™, our clinically validated, proprietary technology platform, and our ability to efficiently advance innovative therapies, with a productive R&D organization,” said Paul Moore, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Zymeworks. “This milestone demonstrates our team’s significant drug discovery capabilities and unwavering commitment to bringing transformative therapies to patients who urgently need new treatment options. The Company’s strong financial position provides the basis to properly support investment in an active and broad, wholly-owned R&D portfolio with strict criteria for continued investment based on results of early-clinical studies. A deep and diversified R&D portfolio in selected therapeutic categories in solid tumors, hematological cancers, and AIID provides significant optionality over future partnership and collaboration arrangements and our strategy to retain significant product rights in our R&D portfolio.”

“We are excited about the potential of our growing R&D pipeline of novel, differentiated, and multifunctional antibody-based therapeutics as we work to address difficult-to-treat diseases with traditionally poor outcomes and look forward to being able to share initial clinical data from our solid tumor product portfolio, starting potentially during 2025.”

Along with highlights from the Company’s pipeline, the event will feature three key opinion leaders who will discuss the clinical landscape and unmet medical needs for patients with gynecological, thoracic, and digestive system cancers:

Jaffer A. Ajani, MD, Professor of Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Susana Banerjee, MBBS MA PhD FRCP, Professor and Medical Oncologist, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

Hatim Husain, MD, Medical Oncologist and Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine, UC San Diego Health



Solid Tumor R&D Portfolio

Zymeworks is on track to advance five drug candidates into clinical trials in solid tumors including gynecological, thoracic, and digestive system cancers by the first half of 2026. This is approximately 18 months ahead of the Company’s original stated schedule of five IND applications by the end of 2027.

ZW209: Novel trispecific T cell engager targeting DLL3

ZW209, the Company’s fifth development candidate, is a novel trispecific T cell engager (TriTCE) targeting DLL3-expressing tumor cells with an optimized design using the clinically validated Azymetric™ and EFECT™ platforms. By leveraging obligate cis-T cell binding and conditional CD28 engagement, this first-in-class molecule has been designed to prevent unintended T cell activation, while enabling tumor-targeted cytotoxicity. The innovative design has demonstrated differentiated long-term cytotoxicity in vitro at low E:T ratios, with enhanced T cell proliferation and survival, offering significant potential to increase durability of responses in DLL3-expressing cancers. The Company expects to submit an IND and non-U.S. applications to commence Phase 1 clinical studies for ZW209 in 1H-2026.

ZW171: Mesothelin x CD3 targeted 2+1 format bispecific antibody

ZW171, a T cell-engaging bispecific antibody for the treatment of mesothelin (MSLN)-expressing solid tumors, was built using the Azymetric™ platform. ZW171’s unique geometry, with two single-chain fragment variable (scFv) arms targeting MSLN and one Fab arm targeting the cluster of differentiation 3 protein (CD3) component of the T cell receptor, redirects the body’s natural immune system to fight cancer cells.

A Phase 1 trial (NCT06523803) evaluating the safety and tolerability of ZW171 in advanced or metastatic ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other MSLN-expressing cancers was initiated in 2H-2024.

ZW191: Folate receptor-alpha (FR⍺) targeted topoisomerase I antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)

ZW191, a drug to antibody ratio (DAR) 8 ADC that targets FR⍺-expressing tumors including ovarian cancer, other gynecological cancers, and NSCLC, was built using the Company’s drug conjugate platforms, including its novel topoisomerase I inhibitor (TOPO1i) based payload technology, ZD06519. The FR⍺ monoclonal antibody incorporated in ZW191 was generated in-house and selected based on enhanced internalization characteristics to enable targeting of high, mid, and low levels of FR⍺ expression. ZW191 is associated with greater anti-tumor activity compared to benchmark in FRα-expressing tumor models and is well-tolerated in cynomolgus monkeys up to 60 mg/kg1.

ZW191 potentially offers a unique and differentiated profile compared to other FR⍺-targeted ADCs currently in development with potential activity in breadth of FR⍺-expressing tumors.

A Phase 1 trial (NCT06555744) evaluating the safety and tolerability of ZW191 in advanced FR⍺-expressing solid tumors including ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and NSCLC was initiated in 2H-2024.

ZW220: NaPi2b targeted topoisomerase I ADC

ZW220, a DAR4 ADC that targets sodium-dependent phosphate transporter 2b (NaPi2b)-expressing ovarian cancer and NSCLC, was built using the Company’s proprietary TOPO1i-based payload technology, ZD06519. The NaPi2b-targeting monospecific antibody incorporated in ZW220 was generated in-house and selected based on a favorable binding profile and enhanced internalization properties to enable targeting of both high- and low-expressing NaPi2b-expressing tumors. ZW220 potentially offers a differentiated safety profile compared to other NaPi2b-targeted ADCs currently in development, demonstrating high tolerability in animal studies, suggesting potential for high doses in humans. The Company expects to submit an IND and non-U.S. applications to commence Phase 1 clinical studies for ZW220 in 1H-2025.

ZW251: Glypican-3 targeted topoisomerase I ADC

ZW251, a potential first-in-class DAR4 ADC designed for the treatment of glypican 3 (GPC3)-expressing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), incorporates the Company’s proprietary TOPO1i-based payload technology, ZD06519. In preclinical studies, anti-tumor activity for ZW251 was observed in multiple patient-derived xenograft models of HCC reflecting a range of GPC3 over-expression. In animal studies, ZW251 displayed significant tolerability at doses up to 120 mg/kg. The Company expects to submit an IND and non-U.S. applications to commence Phase 1 clinical studies for ZW251 in 2H-2025.

The Company continues to develop and advance additional solid tumor product candidates beyond the 5 x 5 portfolio, with a specific focus on GI tract cancers, supporting further potential IND applications in 2027 and beyond.

Expansion into AIID & Hematology Oncology

Zymeworks’ strategic expansion into AIID and hematology oncology is driven by a targeted approach leveraging multispecific antibody therapeutics. By focusing on clinically validated targets with complex biology, the Company aims to address serious diseases affecting large patient populations who currently have restricted access to advanced therapeutics. The Company’s platform technologies offer a high-efficacy, convenient, and cost-effective solution, applying learnings from existing programs. Through innovative fragment crystallizable (Fc) modifications and a deep understanding of disease mechanisms, Zymeworks is advancing therapies designed to deliver meaningful improvements for these patient populations.

ZW1528: IL-4R⍺ x IL-33 bispecific antibody

ZW1528, the Company’s first program in AIID, is a novel IL-4R⍺ x IL-33 bispecific molecule designed to address respiratory inflammation such as mixed-type chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), by inhibiting multiple pathways. By targeting three cytokines in a single biologic, ZW1528 offers a unique approach that leverages clinically validated targets. The bispecific antibody is designed to provide complete, prolonged IL-4R⍺ blockade with simultaneous blockade of IL-33. Based on non-clinical studies, with native IgG-like geometry, ZW1528 demonstrates high manufacturability and incorporates half-life extending Fc modifications. The Company expects to file an IND and non-U.S. applications to commence Phase 1 clinical studies for ZW1528 in 2H-2026.

The Company continues to develop and advance additional product candidates beyond ZW1528 in multiple different product formats in selected therapeutic indications in AIID and hematological cancers, with further potential IND applications planned from 2027 and beyond.

“Our expansion into AIID and hematology oncology, along with continued efforts in solid tumors, represents a carefully considered R&D strategy to create meaningful value for our stockholders, driven by the exceptional creativity and scientific rigor of our R&D organization. By strategically expanding our research to additional selected therapeutic indications that align with our technological strengths in multifunctional therapeutics, our goal is to continue delivering meaningful breakthroughs for patients building on our experience in the discovery and development of zanidatamab,” said Kenneth Galbraith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Zymeworks. “By maintaining disciplined pipeline progression, and embracing selective, strategic partnerships, we are seeking to build transformative solutions that have the potential to redefine treatment paradigms, while preserving our focus and capital efficiency. I am deeply encouraged by our progress since our previous R&D Day in 2022 and excited about the groundbreaking work ahead and the potential impact we may deliver for patients.”

