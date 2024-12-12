Legible Unwraps Festive Holiday Offerings: A Culinary Delight and an AI-Infused Christmas Classic

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) ("Legible” / “Company”), the innovative online bookstore and digital publisher revolutionizing the way we enjoy books, is thrilled to announce two exciting releases just in time for the holiday season. Whether planning a family feast or diving into timeless holiday stories with a modern twist, Legible has something special to make this season unforgettable.

New Edition: Cristina Ferrare’s My Model Kitchen - Holidays

Celebrity chef and bestselling author Ms. Cristina Ferrare brings her signature warmth and creativity to the holidays with a new edition in her groundbreaking, video-enriched Living Cookbook series: My Model Kitchen - Holidays , which, as always, features the world-first Sous Chef AI, or “AL” as Cristina calls him. This beautifully crafted collection is bursting with festive recipes that elevate every family gathering into a cherished memory. From savoury main courses to decadent desserts, Cristina’s guide is perfect for both seasoned chefs and beginners looking to make their mark this holiday season and beyond.

Re-Release: A Christmas Carol AI with a Festive New Look

Legible’s breakthrough AI Classic, A Christmas Carol AI , released a year ago, returns with a sparkling holiday makeover! This imaginative retelling of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale combines the original magic of Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey with cutting-edge AI enhancements. Chat directly with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and even mix the two releases. Consider consulting My Model Kitchen’s Sous Chef AI for culinary tips inspired by the story, such as what Tiny Tim might have loved for dessert!

“We’re excited to offer our readers these unique experiences this holiday season,” said Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible. “Cristina Ferrare’s My Model Kitchen - Holidays celebrates the joy of coming together over delicious meals, while A Christmas Carol AI reimagines a beloved classic in a way only Legible can deliver.”

Both offerings are available exclusively to members on Legible’s platform, which is designed to make books more accessible, beautiful, and interactive, and enables readers to enjoy these and millions of other titles instantly from any device. Celebrate the holidays with Legible’s festive releases, where culinary excellence and timeless storytelling come together for a season to remember. For more information, please visit www.legible.com and sign up for Legible Unbound - the ideal gift to yourself and friends for the holidays!

About Cristina Ferrare

Cristina Ferrare is a best-selling author, celebrity chef, Iconic model and TV host/personality. Her book “A Big Bowl of Love”, based on her show of the same name on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and published in 2011, enjoyed an enthusiastic reception across the US. Her books “Okay So I Don’t Have a Headache”, a New York Times Best Seller, “Food For Thought”, which reached #1 on Amazon for brain health and “Realistically Ever After: Finding Happiness When He's Not Prince Charming, You're Not Snow White, and Life's Not a Fairy Tale”, are all bestsellers. Her first three My Model Kitchen Living Cookbooks, Volume 1: Pasta, Volume 2: Vegetables - The Garden of Earthly Delights, and Volume 3 – Thanksgiving have all been featured in appearances on the very popular Drew Barrymore show and also on EXTRA!, Access Hollywood, Good Day New York, and many other shows. Cristina’s culinary talents have no limits, as she has cooked for the likes of Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Maria Shriver, and countless other notables. At one point she even prepared a beautiful Thanksgiving turkey for Oprah and Stedman Graham. Ross Mathews, co-host of the Drew show, said: “There is no one more fabulous, chic or kind than Cristina Ferrare. It’s almost not fair that she’s also a phenomenal cook! The world is a better, yummier place with Cristina in it.”

Cristina started modeling with the New York-based Ford modeling agency aged 16, launching a 25-year supermodel career gracing the covers of leading fashion magazines including Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Good Housekeeping, Harper’s Bazaar, and Ladies Home Journal, among others. She appeared in Kellogg commercials for OWN and was featured on over 20 million Kellogg cereal boxes along with her recipes. Cristina recently signed with top New York modeling agency Iconic Focus.

In the early 80s, Cristina worked as a co-host of the show “AM Los Angeles”, which was rated the number one morning television show throughout her five-year tenure. She has hosted her own shows - “Cristina and Friends” and “Home and Family” - a two-hour Universal Studios live show. She was also a substitute co-host on “Good Morning America” and co-hosted “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” numerous times. Cristina has spoken at many conventions including “The Women’s Conference” in 2004. In 2007, alongside Chef Art Smith, she hosted a cooking session for over 300 women. She was the keynote speaker at the Creative Connection annual meeting in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2011. In 2023, she was the keynote speaker at the Influencers of Midlife Summit for women over 40.

The success of Cristina’s authoring, cooking, and modeling careers highlights her unique breadth of knowledge and expertise on women’s health, culinary arts, wellbeing, stylistic design, all brought to enthusiastic audiences through her sense of humour and great passion for life. For more information, please follow Cristina on Instagram: www.instagram.com/cristinacooks

About Legible

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment. Its extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers, the world's largest eBook distributor, and a wide range of outstanding and innovative publishers of all sizes, enabling Legible to seamlessly deliver millions of multilingual eBooks and audiobooks, transforming any smart device into a source of cutting-edge infotainment.

Legible is revolutionizing mobile-centric eBook and audiobook experiences with interactive AI-driven content in Living Books. Legible’s recent release, FrankensteinAI, third of the Company’s AI Classics, reimagines Mary Shelley's masterpiece with animated AI art and immersive character-driven AI chat, offering readers a uniquely engaging journey through the classic horror tale. Legible is also the exclusive publisher of the My Model Kitchen series of video-enriched Living Cookbooks by former supermodel, talk show host, bestselling author, and celebrity chef, Cristina Ferrare, with an embedded AI Sous Chef for each recipe, which have been featured on the Drew Barrymore Show and other major US media outlets.

As a first mover in the rapidly expanding automotive infotainment market, Legible has partnered with media providers Faurecia Aptoide, Harman Ignite, LiveOne, and Visteon. Legible has the only Android Automotive app with the capacity to deliver both audiobooks and eBooks to drivers and passengers into tens of millions of vehicles around the globe, positioning Legible at the forefront of the new world of in-car infotainment experiences.

A recent EdTech Breakthrough Award winner for eLearning Innovation of the Year, Legible is reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences. Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where books come to life.

Contacts

Legible Inc.

Ms. Deborah Harford, EVP, Global Strategic Partnerships

Tel.: +1-604-283-2028

Email: invest@legible.com

Website: https://invest.legible.com

Krupp Kommunications, Inc.

Ms. Kathy Giaconia, VP Media Relations

Tel.: +1-213-324-5665

Email: KGiaconia@kruppagency.com

Website: www.KruppAgency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/485d01fa-ca0b-4d7c-b420-4d190c6ac00b

Cristina Ferrare Festive Holiday Release Cristina Ferrare welcomes My Model Kitchen readers to her family Christmas!

