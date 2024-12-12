Xtract One Selected by Bowie State University to Strengthen Campus Security

SmartGateway Deployment at all Major College Access Points

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its SmartGateway has been selected by Bowie State University , located in Bowie, Maryland, to enhance safety across campus, including at athletic facilities and on-campus housing. The initial deployment, which took place this fall, was made possible through Xtract One’s partnership with Core Secure LLC , a security solutions integrator and hardware provider.

“At Bowie State University, we recognize that advanced security measures are crucial for protecting our community,” said Mark Cummings, Director of Public Safety and Chief of Campus Police at Bowie State University. “It’s important for us to foster a safe campus environment that still feels welcoming and conducive to a dynamic learning experience. Working with Xtract One and Core Secure allows us to stay ahead of potential dangers and enhance the safety and well-being of everyone who steps foot onto our campus.”

“In a digitally transformed world, modern problems require modern solutions. This deployment at Bowie State University allows the school to leverage our advanced SmartGateway technology to better monitor the premises and identify potential threats before they turn into emergencies,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “We're excited to work with Bowie State and expand our presence in the campus and school sector, to ensure that students can focus on their education and campus life without worrying about their personal safety.”

The implementation of SmartGateway across campus demonstrates Xtract One, Core Secure, and Bowie State University’s shared commitment to proactively detecting and addressing security challenges and creating safer environments for the community that allow individuals to enjoy campus life, experience an optimal learning environment, and have peace of mind.

SmartGateway revolutionizes security by discreetly and accurately scanning individuals for weapons and prohibited items upon entry, enabled by AI-powered sensors that detect threats without the need for guests to remove personal items. The advanced system replaces traditional metal detectors, ensuring fast, reliable, and unobtrusive screening, as well as critical security insights that maximize screening outcomes. SmartGateway enables seamless passage through checkpoints and ensures uninterrupted flow of movement.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that enable facility operators to prioritize and deliver improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excel at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Core Secure LLC

Core Secure LLC (Core Secure) is a woman owned Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certified small business, Core Secure consists of (25) twenty-five team members specializing in Turnkey Electrical and Security projects. With over seven years of being in business and working with some of the largest Transportation, Universities and Government agencies in the USA. Core Secure has learned the steps necessary to perform and complete tasks efficiently and safely in some of the busiest and harshest of environments. Core Secure specialize in helping clients reduce risks within their projects and facilities all while thinking creatively to help them achieve their goals. Core Secure may be a small, disadvantaged company, however, Core Secure continues to raise the bar by providing excellent teams to accomplish larger and extraordinarily complex projects. Core Secure works closely with their customers to ensure they are receiving the best solution possible all while maintaining budget integrity.

About Bowie State University

Founded in 1865, Bowie State University is the first Historically Black College/University (HBCU) in Maryland and one of the ten oldest in the country. As a leading institution of higher learning, Bowie State offers more than 65 bachelor's, master's, doctoral and certificate programs across arts and sciences, technology, business, education, healthcare and related disciplines. University provides high-quality and affordable educational opportunities in a supportive environment that empowers students to think critically, make new discoveries, value differences, and emerge as leaders in a highly technical, rapidly changing global society. For more information about Bowie State University, visit bowiestate.edu.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

