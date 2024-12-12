CLEAR, an Official TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Provider, Expands Enrollment and Renewal Options by Opening New Location at Mall of America®

New enrollment location offers convenient option for consumers to enroll or renew in TSA PreCheck

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. and NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, continues to expand locations outside the airport environment to enroll and renew consumers in the Trusted Traveler program by opening a new location at Mall of America®, the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America, located in Bloomington, Minnesota. This marks CLEAR’s first non-airport location in Bloomington, for TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services, complementing its 52 airport-based enrollment and renewal locations across the U.S. TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services through CLEAR are also available at select Staples stores nationwide.

The launch of this new enrollment location, located on the main floor of Mall of America, represents the ongoing expansion of CLEAR’s national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2024 and 2025, CLEAR will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.

“TSA PreCheck with enrollment by CLEAR provides a fast and efficient travel experience,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. “We’re excited to bring this trusted traveler program to Mall of America, North America’s largest shopping and entertainment hub. This new location is a win-win for travelers, delivering greater convenience with expanded enrollment options beyond the airport.”

“We are thrilled to partner with CLEAR to bring TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services to Mall of America,” said Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer at Mall of America. “As a premier destination for millions of visitors each year, we are always seeking innovative ways to provide added convenience and value to our guests. This collaboration allows travelers to take advantage of a trusted program in a unique, accessible location, making their travel journey even smoother.”

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT and Sunday from 11 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT. No appointments necessary for enrollment or renewal services.

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint, and keeping laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting the authorized CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website, https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/ . Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on the website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

A list of CLEAR enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below, and on the CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website: https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/locations .

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with nearly 100 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million members.

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 27 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with up to 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, a 7-acre indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Listen to So Much More – a Mall of America podcast, on all major platforms or watch on YouTube. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

