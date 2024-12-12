PRISM SmallCap MarketPlace to Host "The AI Edge: Maximizing Value for Investors and Small Cap Companies" on January 15, 2025

Groundbreaking panel to explore AI's transformative power for business and investing

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM SmallCap MarketPlace, the premier metaverse platform for connecting small-cap companies and investors, announces its upcoming event: "The AI Edge: Maximizing Value for Investors and Small Cap Companies." This highly anticipated panel discussion, which will take place on January 15, 2025 at 11 AM EST, will explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing industries and reshaping the future of business and investment.





The one-hour panel will cover topics including:

how AI can enable smarter investment strategies

how small-cap companies can use AI to scale and compete with larger corporations

identifying and mitigating operational risk in the AI era

emerging technologies for AI investments and the future of work in an AI-driven economy.

"AI is no longer a distant dream—it’s the driving force behind a profound shift in how industries operate, innovate, and grow today, while shaping the successes of tomorrow. From energy to healthcare, AI is enabling companies to streamline processes, create disruptive products, and compete at levels once thought unattainable," said Jeff Ramson, Founder of PRISM SmallCap MarketPlace. "This event will empower attendees with actionable insights into leveraging AI as a tool to unlock unprecedented opportunities, mitigate risks, and build resilience in an increasingly AI-driven global economy. Small-cap companies and investors alike have a unique opportunity to ride this transformative wave and redefine what’s possible in their industries."

Highlights of the Event

Moderator: Tor Constantino, renowned Forbes.com AI columnist and founder of an AI consultancy, will lead the discussion. With extensive experience in AI, SaaS and MedTech, Tor will bring clarity to complex AI concepts and provide actionable insights for attendees.

Confirmed Panelists:

Yuriy Zaremba: Founder of AiSDR and AXDRAFT, with deep expertise in AI, startup, and innovation

Founder of AiSDR and AXDRAFT, with deep expertise in AI, startup, and innovation Johnson Jeng: Co-Founder of Welleys and Director of Operations at Berify, spearheading AI-driven health diagnostics and authentication solutions

Co-Founder of Welleys and Director of Operations at Berify, spearheading AI-driven health diagnostics and authentication solutions Tim O’Brien: CEO and Founder of Fuixlabs.com, delivering real-world AI and blockchain-powered solutions

CEO and Founder of Fuixlabs.com, delivering real-world AI and blockchain-powered solutions Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, Ph.D.: Economist and CEO of ICanProveIt LLC, blending data analytics with emerging technologies

“The AI Edge” will also offer real-time Q&A and networking with industry leaders.

Xcyte Digital Powering the Event

PRISM SmallCap MarketPlace is proud to announce that Xcyte Digital, a leader in virtual and hybrid event technology, will be powering this groundbreaking event. Their state-of-the-art platform will ensure a seamless and engaging experience for all participants, leveraging AI-driven features to enhance participant interaction, engagement and knowledge sharing.

Randy Selman, CEO of Xcyte Digital, commented on the collaboration: “We are excited to partner with PRISM SmallCap MarketPlace for this pivotal event. Our AI-enhanced virtual event platform is perfectly aligned with the theme of ‘The AI Edge.’ By providing cutting-edge tools for engagement and networking, we’re not just facilitating a discussion about AI’s impact – we’re demonstrating it in real-time. This event will showcase how technology can create meaningful connections and drive innovation in the investment community.”

Register HERE to attend this event.

About PRISM SmallCap MarketPlace

PRISM Marketplace is an innovative platform fostering meaningful connections between small cap companies and investors in a dynamic, immersive environment. PRISM facilitates knowledge-sharing and networking while spotlighting cutting-edge technologies like AI, cryptocurrency, biotech and more.

About Xcyte Digital Corp.

Xcyte Digital (TSXV: XCYT) is a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation applications for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive, and phone-based events. Combining proprietary technology with a robust partner ecosystem, Xcyte offers both do-it-yourself and managed services, ensuring secure and scalable solutions worldwide. Thousands of clients, from innovative startups to major corporations, rely on Xcyte's cost-effective solutions to meet their event needs. Xcyte Digital is headquartered in Canada and the USA, with operations across the globe. Visit us at xcytedigital.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0ab94f4-64f5-4aac-a9f1-e4be9d88221f

