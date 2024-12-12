Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces the Launch of AmpleSwap.com, Featuring New Staking and Yield Farming Opportunities

ROBESONIA, Pa., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leader in blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, is excited to introduce to the public AmpleSwap.com, its Layer 2 decentralized exchange (DEX). The platform provides innovative swapping, staking and yield farming functionalities, empowering users with enhanced opportunities to earn rewards while participating in the DeFi ecosystem. With the ZEUS Blockchain Partners acquisition closing, Ampleswap is now a Blaqclouds DEFI portfolio application.





AmpleSwap.com is designed to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience for cryptocurrency traders and liquidity providers, leveraging the scalability and security of multiple blockchain networks, including ZEUS, BNB, and ETH. This cutting-edge DEX delivers efficient swapping, liquidity provision, and staking solutions, driving broader adoption of decentralized finance.

Key Features of AmpleSwap.com

Staking Rewards:

Users can now stake their tokens on AmpleSwap.com to earn competitive rewards, creating passive income opportunities within the DeFi space. Yield Farming Opportunities:

The platform offers attractive yield farming pools, incentivizing liquidity providers with high APYs while maintaining robust token liquidity. Multi-Network Support:

AmpleSwap.com operates on multiple blockchain networks, including ZEUS, BNB, and ETH, ensuring fast and secure transactions with low fees. Native Tokens:

The platform supports AMPLE (BNB), AMPLE (ZEUS Chain), and ZEUSx (ZEUS Chain) as native tokens for gas and transaction fees, streamlining operations and enhancing user benefits. User-Centric Interface:

The intuitive design of AmpleSwap.com makes it accessible to both experienced DeFi participants and newcomers to the ecosystem.



Leadership Commentary

“We are thrilled to unveil AmpleSwap.com, which represents a significant milestone in Blaqclouds’ mission to revolutionize decentralized finance,” said Marjorie Schaefer, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc. “With the introduction of staking and yield farming, we are providing our users with valuable earning opportunities and strengthening liquidity and adoption across multiple blockchain networks. AmpleSwap.com is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and accessibility in the DeFi space.”

Why AmpleSwap.com Matters

AmpleSwap.com offers a scalable and secure platform that simplifies DeFi participation, enabling users to:

Trade cryptocurrencies seamlessly.

Provide liquidity to pools and earn passive rewards.

Participate in yield farming for additional token incentives.



By integrating these advanced features, Blaqclouds positions AmpleSwap.com as a hub for decentralized financial activities, ensuring scalability, security, and growth in a rapidly evolving market.

About Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS)

Blaqclouds, Inc. is a publicly traded company developing innovative blockchain and decentralized solutions. The company leverages technology to deliver scalable platforms, empower businesses, and create long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For more information about AmpleSwap, visit www.AmpleSwap.com, AMPLE CoinMarketCap, DEFI Lama, DEX Tools

