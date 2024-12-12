NAPC Defense (OTCPK: BLIS) issues new Progress Report regarding Large Contract with Saudi Arabia, Live-Fire Demos for U.S. based Police and SWAT, Manufacturing update, and more

LARGO, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc., (OTCPK: BLIS) (“NAPC” or “the Company”) announces that the Company is making strong progress on its CornerShot USA weapons systems and other initiatives.

NAPC’s Management believes the Company is well positioned to drive significant revenue and profits in 2025, from its own manufacturing and sale of CornerShot in the United States and Saudi Arabia. NAPC maintains it will also drive revenue through the brokering of arms and munitions, as well as contract work for renovation and clean up, following recent hurricanes in the area.

As previously announced, NAPC received a signed and stamped Letter of Intent from Saudi Arabia for an initial order of 37,000 CornerShot units, valued at (U.S.) $370 million. Management has already conducted critical late-stage meetings and live-fire demonstrations in Saudi Arabia with several military divisions through visits to the country in August and October of 2024.

NAPC Defense has now received a request to complete live fire demonstrations in Saudi Arabia from Saudi Land Forces. The visit is planned to take place between December 29, 2024 and January 12, 2025. The Company previously reported that this upcoming visit would take place last month.

Please see below for a list of current and anticipated NAPC developments, as we enter the New Year:

Following the next phase of the upcoming CornerShot demonstrations in Saudi Arabia, NAPC expects that it will enter final contract negotiations, deposit funding, and initial CornerShot manufacturing. in Q1 of 2025.

NAPC has secured manufacturing facilities for the production of CornerShot USA weapons systems in Pinellas Park, FL. The space is large enough to meet anticipated demand for the near future.

Live-fire demonstrations were recently conducted for St. Petersburg Police and SWAT teams in Pinellas County. New orders from these departments, as well as others, are expected in January 2025.

NAPC Defense has secured booth space #10953 at the upcoming SHOT Show in Las Vegas from January 21-24, 2025. The SHOT Show is the largest and most comprehensive trade show for all professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting and law enforcement industries.

In addition to over $1.5 million in new hurricane renovation and cleanup work in Pinellas Country, the Company has partnered with another firm in an effort to win an additional $3 million in contracts.



CEO Kenny West stated, “This is truly an exciting time for NAPC Defense. We have laid the groundwork in 2024, and now it’s time to deliver in 2025. We appreciate the ongoing support from our shareholders and investors.”

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. https://www.napcdefense.com/ is an armament sales and production company, fully licensed in the United States, with exclusive rights to produce and sell CornerShot USA weapons systems in the U.S and Saudi Arabia, in addition to brokering arms and munitions throughout the world all with US State Department approval. Additional smaller weapons platforms, a series of ballistics protection technologies and related products are in development or being finalized for sale.

