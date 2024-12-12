Olympic Legend Katie Ledecky to Deliver Keynote at Qlik Connect 2025

Qlik Connect 2025 to Feature Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky and Keynotes from Harveer Singh, Chief Data Officer at Truist Bank, and Heidi Cockram, IT and Logistics Director at Medair





ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce nine-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky as the keynote speaker for Qlik Connect® 2025. The premier global customer and partner event will take place May 13-15, 2025 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Ledecky will deliver a powerful message about how elite performance—whether in Olympic swimming or business—requires unseen but essential preparation. Her perspective resonates with Qlik’s vision for AI: transforming rigorous data integration and analytics work into seamless, impactful results for businesses.

“We are honored to welcome Katie Ledecky, America's most decorated female Olympian, to the Qlik Connect keynote stage,” said Chris Powell, Chief Marketing Officer at Qlik. “Katie’s story exemplifies the relentless preparation, teamwork, and precision required to achieve extraordinary results. At Qlik, we see a strong parallel between her approach and the work required to unlock AI’s full potential in business—great outcomes are only possible with rigorous preparation behind the scenes.”

“It may look like winning a gold medal is a solo achievement, but behind every success is a team working tirelessly in pursuit of excellence,” said Katie Ledecky. “I’m excited to share my journey and the lessons I’ve learned with the Qlik Connect audience, and how they can contribute to success in any field.”

Joining Ledecky on stage are industry leaders who exemplify innovation through data:

Harveer Singh, Chief Data Officer, Truist Bank: Harveer will share how Truist leverages Qlik solutions to drive its digital transformation journey, from enhancing data integration to creating trusted AI-ready data foundations essential for operational efficiency and future AI adoption.

Heidi Cockram, IT and Logistics Director, Medair: Heidi will showcase how analytics with Qlik Sense SaaS and the upcoming integration of Talend help Medair make data-driven decisions that have a life-saving impact on the people who suffer the most in crises around the world.



Qlik Connect 2025 offers attendees the opportunity to explore the latest trends and innovations in data, analytics, and AI alongside global customers, partners, and industry experts. This year’s event will feature inspiring keynotes, in-depth product roadmap previews, and hands-on training workshops, all designed to empower attendees with the tools and knowledge to unlock the full potential of their data.

Building on last year’s big announcements—such as the introduction of Qlik Talend Cloud® and Qlik Answers™—this year’s program will include significant new developments in the AI space, including the latest advancements in agentic AI. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into how Qlik continues to drive innovation, equipping organizations to lead in the evolving world of data and artificial intelligence.

Registration for Qlik Connect 2025 is now open. Attendees who register before December 31, 2024, will receive a $500 early bird discount. For more information and to secure your spot, visit QlikConnect.com.

About Qlik Media Contact Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.



Keith Parker

keith.parker@qlik.com

512-367-2884



© 2024 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cee7a169-8470-45cd-8db4-606eae394a92

Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky to Deliver Keynote at Qlik Connect 2025 At Qlik Connect 2025, Ledecky will deliver a powerful message about how elite performance—whether in Olympic swimming or business—requires unseen but essential preparation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.