Benevis Reflects on 2024 Successes in Expanding Patients’ Access to High-Quality Oral Healthcare

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, celebrates another impactful year of advancing children’s and families’ access to care and improving oral health outcomes. In 2024, the organization cared for more than 600,000 patients, with 82% relying on Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance (CHIP) plans. Notably, 516,000 of these patients were children, with 86% receiving care through Medicaid or CHIP plans. Looking ahead, Benevis is committed to expanding its reach and helping even more families access and achieve better oral health.

“As an organization, we are thrilled to reflect on another banner year of achievements, increasing access and delivering the highest quality oral healthcare to patients and families who need it most,” said Bryan Carey, CEO of Benevis. "As we enter 2025, we are excited to broaden the reach and impact of our innovative approach to improving dental care access and our focus on preventative care. Our goal is to deliver life-changing dental healthcare to even more patients, empowering them to embark on a lifelong journey to better overall health."

In 2024, Benevis’ clinical teams in 13 states and the District of Columbia treated patients during 1.4 million visits for:

79,129 emergencies

642,008 fillings

548,902 sealants

371,718 orthodontic procedures

In support of establishing routine dental care and dental homes for its growing patient care needs, Benevis welcomed 37 new dental school graduates to its practices in 2024. This expanded the general dentistry services, orthodontics, and oral and maxillofacial surgery services in 10 of 14 Benevis-supported states and territories. As part of their transition, each new dentist participated in the company’s comprehensive mentorship program to help them onboard with their local practice and gain experience treating patients in underserved communities.

Another contributor to Benevis’ success this year was the company’s Assisted Hygiene Delivery Model. The model gained recognition from both Beckers Dental + DSO Review and Practical Patient Care for its collaborative use of Benevis-affiliated hygienists and assistants to provide the most efficient, high-quality care to greater numbers of patients in communities in need of accessible dental services. Through the Assisted Hygiene Model, Benevis optimizes the unique skills of its dental hygienists and assistants, enabling them to support greater delivery of patient care without compromising the quality of service.

Additionally, Benevis was proud to host its 9th annual Sharing Smiles Day in May, with 21 dental offices and 307 volunteers providing free dental care to 413 uninsured children and adults across the country. Participants received dental exams and cleanings, emergency care, extractions, and restorative care at no cost.

In 2024, Benevis’ was also recognized with industry accolades for its devotion to the dental profession and oral care improvement. Dominique Szach, Benevis’ Director of Dental Hygiene, was granted a national award from the American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA). She received the ADHA's Standout Seven Award - Corporate for her exemplary dedication and innovation in her dental hygiene role. Porter Dental & Braces dental home, based in Baltimore, MD, was honored with a Great Practice for Dental Assistants to Work award from the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB). The Benevis-affiliated practice received this accolade for cultivating a supportive and fulfilling environment for the dental assistants who work there.

