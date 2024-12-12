Grease Cartridges Market is Predicted to Reach US$ 487.9 Million, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly and High-Performance Lubricants Boosts Grease Cartridge Market

Rockville, MD , Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grease Cartridges Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034, from a projected valuation of US$ 311.2 million in 2024 to US$ 487.9 million by 2034.

The global grease cartridge market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing demand from the automotive and industrial sectors. Growing vehicle production and increased industrial automation result in soaring demand for grease cartridges as effective lubrication methods.

Major application of the grease cartridge is noticed in the automotive sector, mainly for lubrication purposes in bearings and joints, which are critical for maintaining the performance of any vehicle. Manufacturing industries, construction, and energy are some of the prime sectors that require lubrication with the aim of minimizing their overall process downtime and enhancing efficiency.

Technological advances on grease cartridge designs include easy-to-operate spouts and auto-dispensing features that are further giving a boost to market growth. The introduction of environmentally friendly high-performance lubricants, like biodegradable and recyclable products, places them in step with global sustainability trends. This addresses the increasingly prevalent emphasis on environmental concerns, thus acting in support of market development.

Fluctuating raw material prices, particularly plastics and synthetic oils, which are widely used in the production process, create a barrier for manufacturers. However, with increased awareness of maintenance practices and greater involvement with smart manufacturing techniques, the market is likely to thrive.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

During 2024-2034, the market will expand with a CAGR of 4.6%

Among regions, East Asia exhibits the fastest growth with a CAGR of 5.5%

Piston cap holds about 44.1% of the share in the closure type segment.

of the share in the closure type segment. In the material type segment, plastic accounts for about 69.8% of the market share in 2024.

of the market share in 2024. The global grease cartridges market growth was about 3.1% during the historic period (2019-2023).



Grease Cartridge Market Expands with Increasing Focus on Maintenance Efficiency and Green Solutions, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Grease Cartridges Market:

The Key players in the grease cartridges market are Alternative Parts, Inc., Andpak, Armbrust Paper Tubes, Inc., BECHEM Lubrication Technology, Berlin Packaging, Bev-Cap Pty Ltd., Biederman, Carolan Packaging, Chevron Corporation, Fischbach KG, Long Thames Enterprise Co., Ltd., Pack Logix, Plastic Tooling Manufacturing Pty. Ltd., Schieferdecker GmbH & Co. KG, SKF AB, Sonoco Products Company, Specialty Lubricants Corporation, Tool Planet, Tubi System AB, UDS Hardware, Other Prominent Players

Market Growth Stratagems:

Market players are focusing on growth strategies like product innovation and global expansion, as seen with the introduction of automatic lubrication systems for agricultural and construction machinery. Additionally, companies are pursuing acquisitions to diversify and expand product portfolios, particularly in eco-friendly packaging solutions, boosting their market presence across regions. For Instance,

In February 2023, SKF is introducing the AECP - a compact Automatic Electric Cartridge Pump for small agricultural and construction machines that has been developed to automatically lubricate up to 22 points, improving maintenance efficiency. The pump now works with standard grease cartridges and will soon be available on every continent, thus offering easier refills, higher reliability, and simpler retrofitting.

SKF is introducing the AECP - a compact Automatic Electric Cartridge Pump for small agricultural and construction machines that has been developed to automatically lubricate up to 22 points, improving maintenance efficiency. The pump now works with standard grease cartridges and will soon be available on every continent, thus offering easier refills, higher reliability, and simpler retrofitting. In September 2023, Sonoco Products Company, one of the leading packaging companies, completed the acquisition of RTS Packaging is one of the world's leading manufacturers of partitions that will further diversify and extend Sonoco's 100%. Recycled fibre-based packaging solutions. Sonoco adds a network of 15 operations and Staff of 1,100 employees in U.S., Mexico, and South America.

Grease Cartridges Industry News:

Interflon began using PCR packaging for its grease cartridges in September 2024. The business is credited with being the first to offer this type of packaging for lubricants. This innovative packaging will be utilized for the first time with Interflon Bio Grease MP2 and is composed of 30% PCR material. The action demonstrates Interflon's dedication to sustainability and reducing the environmental effect of its operations in the lubricant industry.

In January 2024, Polyethylene Containers, Inc. will also provide 14-ounce grease cartridges in robust, leak-proof packaging made of high-density polyethylene that contains post-consumer recycled material. These cartridges would be compatible with the industry's standard filling methods thanks to their robust and weather-resistant labeling, further demonstrating their dedication to environmentally friendly packaging.

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the grease cartridges market, presenting historical market data (2019-2023) and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of by Capacity (3 oz, 14 oz, 14.1 oz and 14.5 oz), by Material Type (Plastic (HDPE and PP) and Fiberboard), by Closure Type (Pull-off Cap, Piston Cap, Flat Cap and Spouted Cap) across major Regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Grease Cartridges Industry Research:

By Capacity : 3 oz 14 oz 14.1 oz 14.5 oz

By Material : Plastic HDPE PP Fiberboard

By Closure : Pull-off Cap Piston Cap Flat Cap Spouted Cap

By Region : North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe East Asia South Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa







