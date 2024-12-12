Plugging In: New Podcast Tackles Energy Efficiency and the Clean Energy Transition

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As New Yorkers continue to look for ways to save money on their monthly bills, the new podcast “Plugging In: Powering Our Way to a Brighter and Healthier Tomorrow,” offers many tips on saving money on your electric bill. Topics include energy efficiency, home energy audits, residential solar, and more. This unique podcast combines in-depth discussions on New York’s clean energy transition with practical, actionable tips to save money on energy bills.

Hosted by Barry Wygel and created by ACE NY, “Plugging In” provides listeners with expert insights, interviews with industry leaders, and real-world advice to reduce their carbon footprint and their monthly energy costs. Each episode delves into a specific topic, providing education, tips and fact-based answers to common questions.

“Our goal is to empower listeners with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions about their energy consumption,” says Barry Wygel. “New York is undergoing a clean energy transition and its normal to have questions. We want to answer them.”

Key features of the “Plugging In” podcast:

Practical energy-saving tips: Learn how to reduce your energy consumption and lower your bills.

Learn how to reduce your energy consumption and lower your bills. Expert interviews: Hear from industry leaders and policymakers on the latest trends in clean energy.

Hear from industry leaders and policymakers on the latest trends in clean energy. Myth-busting: Debunk common misconceptions and combat misinformation

Debunk common misconceptions and combat misinformation Local focus: Explore New York’s role in the larger clean energy transition.

“Plugging In” is available on the web, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more. Find links to each platform at podfollow.com/plugging-in.

About the Alliance for Clean Energy New York: The Alliance for Clean Energy New York (ACE NY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting clean energy, energy efficiency, a healthy environment, and a strong economy for the Empire State and is New York’s premier advocate for the rapid adoption of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies. www.aceny.org

