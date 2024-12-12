Baker Hughes Announces Dates for Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2024 Earnings Release and Webcast

HOUSTON and LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) will announce the results of the fourth quarter and full year ending Dec. 31, 2024, via press release at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time) on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. A webcast to discuss the results will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time).

To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill

+1-346-297-2561

investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch

+1 713-906-8407

media.relations@bakerhughes.com

