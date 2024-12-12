Global Leaders to Convene in Riyadh for Internet Governance Forum 2024, Shaping the Future of the Digital World

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 19th edition of the United Nations’ Internet Governance Forum (IGF) has been announced to take place next week.

Running from December 15 to 19, 2024, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, the event will provide a platform for global stakeholders to come together and discuss key issues shaping the future of the internet, from innovation to governance.

IGF Riyadh 2024 is expected to draw over 10,000 participants from 175 countries, featuring more than 1,000 international speakers across 300 specialized sessions, workshops, and panel discussions. Global attendees will include key representatives from Meta (Facebook), The World Bank, ITU, Lenovo, Wipro, Digital Nation and ICANN.

Commenting on the event’s significance, H.E. Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said that “IGF Riyadh 2024 offers a global platform to promote international digital cooperation between governments, the private sector, the non-profit sector, entrepreneurs, and innovators in the era of AI.” H.E. Alswaha emphasized that “the Forum provides a unique opportunity to cultivate new ideas that will foster economic growth and prosperity for people worldwide.” He encouraged stakeholders to visit Riyadh for the Forum, where they can help “shape innovative internet governance and support a prosperous and sustainable digital future for the benefit of humanity.”

Held under the overarching theme, "Building our Multistakeholder Digital Future," IGF Riyadh 2024 offers a platform for the international community to engage in open, multistakeholder dialogue on the future of the internet. The discussions will focus on four key themes central to global digital conversation.

The first theme, “Harnessing innovation and balancing risks in the digital space,” aims to foster dialogue and knowledge exchange on success stories and best practices in reaping the benefits of digital innovation for all, as well as efforts of all stakeholders to tackle the risks arising from this rapid transformation.

The second theme, “Enhancing the digital contribution to peace, development, and sustainability,” will explore the multifaceted ways in which digitalization can drive socioeconomic change and development for both present and future generations.

The third theme, “Advancing human empowerment and inclusion in the digital age,” will delve into the innovative solutions, frameworks, and initiatives that foster universal meaningful connectivity and ensure the protection of human rights in the digital realm.

The final theme, “Improving digital governance for the Internet We Want,” is about identifying ways to strengthen and support the open, transparent, inclusive, and bottom-up governance process related to the use and evolution of the internet, working towards the vision of achieving the ‘Internet We Want.’

IGF Riyadh 2024 is organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST), King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), and the Digital Government Authority (DGA).

For more details and registration information, please visit the official IGF website: https://igfriyadh2024.sa.

About the Internet Governance Forum (IGF):

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is an international platform under the United Nations, held annually and hosted by a member state. It unites diverse stakeholders, including government entities, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society, to discuss policies related to internet governance. For more information, please visit: https://www.intgovforum.org/en

About the Digital Government Authority (DGA):

The Digital Government Authority (DGA) is a Saudi government entity established by a Council of Ministers decision on March 9, 2021, corresponding to Rajab 25, 1442 AH. DGA is responsible for all matters related to digital government in the Kingdom, developing and organizing the digital infrastructure of government agencies, improving the efficiency of websites and electronic portals, as well as regulating digital government operations. This is part of its efforts to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. For more information, please visit: https://dga.gov.sa/en

Media contact:

Mahmoud Ashour: mahmoud.ashour@traccs.net

