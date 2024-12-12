Axxam S.p.A. accelerates global expansion incorporating Axxam Inc.

Driving early drug discovery from gene to lead

Strengthening collaborations and accessibility across North America

Milan, Italy & Cambridge, MA, USA - December 12th, 2024 - Axxam S.p.A., a leading Contract Research Organization in early drug discovery, is pleased to announce the incorporation of its US subsidiary Axxam Inc. reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing world-class early drug discovery services while enhancing accessibility and support for its North American clients.

The new US subsidiary, with offices located at Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC), serves as a vital hub for local client engagement and business development. With an already well-established network of clients and collaborators across the United States, Axxam has consistently demonstrated its commitment to supporting North American pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. By establishing this new U.S. subsidiary, Axxam aims to strengthen and expand these relationships, providing even more direct and responsive support, offering faster response times and tailored support for clients on both the East and West Coasts.

“The opening of our new U.S. subsidiary marks a pivotal milestone for Axxam as a leading Contract Research Organization in early drug discovery. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering world-class biology expertise and strengthening partnerships with clients across the United States, enabling us to further advance innovation and excellence in drug discovery research” said Ciriaco Maraschiello, COO of Axxam.

This strategic expansion underscores our commitment to expand Axxam’s global footprint, improving accessibility, and delivering even greater value to our clients through seamless collaboration and tailored solutions. The company’s European laboratories will remain the core of Axxam operations, equipped with cutting-edge technologies and staffed by highly skilled scientists, combining biology and medicinal chemistry excellence throughout the process from gene to lead.

This milestone marks a new chapter in Axxam’s journey driving long-term global growth, further cementing its position as a trusted choice in early drug discovery.

About Axxam S.p.A.

Axxam is a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing integrated early discovery services and solutions across the life sciences industries with headquarters located in Bresso (Milan, Italy). Within the drug discovery disciplines, Axxam supports pharma and biotech companies, start-ups, patient foundations as well as academic groups in their journey from target assessment and hit identification to lead generation over all therapeutic areas and target classes. Axxam’s services include assay development, high-throughput screening and hit-to-lead. The same science-driven approach is also applied to identify new bioactive compounds for crop protection, animal health, food, beverage, pet food, cosmetic and perfume industries. For more information, please visit www.axxam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact information

Antonella Solia

Head, Marketing and Communication

antonella.solia.as@axxam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

