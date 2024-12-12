Bitget Launches HoldCoin (HOLDCOIN) with Exclusive Rewards Campaign in PoolX





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the listing of HoldCoin (HOLDCOIN) on its spot market with the trading pair HOLDCOIN/USDT . This listing offers users the opportunity to explore HoldCoin’s unique approach to crypto asset management, blending gaming with community-driven investment strategies.

HoldCoin is a Telegram-based crypto asset management simulator game where players build portfolios, hold assets, and earn passive income. The game emphasizes friendship, community, and shared growth over competition, creating a collaborative environment for players.

With over 9 million Web3 players, HoldCoin has successfully attracted a significant number of Web2 participants, introducing them to the world of Web3 through interactive games, quests, and on-chain activities. This seamless blend of gaming and crypto asset management has helped users acquire valuable knowledge, skills, and on-chain experience, making HoldCoin a standout project in the Web3 space.

For a limited time, users can buy HOLDCOIN with credit or debit cards at 0% fees using over 140 fiat currencies, including EUR, GBP, AUD, PLN, and CAD. This special offer runs for seven days and makes it easier than ever to enter the HoldCoin ecosystem.

To celebrate the listing, Bitget is launching an exclusive PoolX locking campaign, allowing users to lock their BTC and earn 23,333,338 HOLDCOIN in airdrops. This campaign runs from December 16, 2024, 13:00 (UTC) to December 21, 2024, 13:00 (UTC), offering participants a chance to engage with HoldCoin’s growing ecosystem.

Bitget’s listing of HoldCoin aligns with its plans of introducing trending, innovative projects that combine utility with community engagement.

For more details on HoldCoin and how to participate in the PoolX campaign, visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

