New Wild Supernatural Adventure Takes Some Unexpected and Humorous Twists

LAST JOB: FILE 3454 by Zachary Berue and Buck Bloom

Funny, fast-paced, and imaginative from start to end.” — J.S. Bower, Amazon reviewer

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when two supernatural hunters accidentally wind up on another plane of existence? A wildly fun thrill ride ensues.That’s the basis of the latest humorous fantasy adventure, LAST JOB: FILE 3454 by Zachary Berue and Buck Bloom, in which nothing seems to go right for one poor duo.They had one last job… how could things go so wrong so quickly?For hunters of the supernatural, life is an endless challenge of horror and facing the unknown. Two such hunters, Mann and Grills, are given an opportunity to end their careers on a high note — all they have to do is complete one final assignment. Deliver the package and retire in peace.But things are never as simple as they seem.When they’re hit with an unexpected detour, the two unsuspecting hunters are led into the ultimate paranormal plane. Mann and Grills are trapped in a place outside time and space, where the mind can influence reality itself — and they aren’t alone.Can these two survive one final test of their lifelong skills against the supernatural? Or will they be forever consumed by the chaos of the Eldritch Space?Here, belief is the ultimate weapon.Praise for LAST JOB is already rolling in.“Funny, fast-paced, and imaginative from start to end.” — J.S. Bower, Amazon reviewerLAST JOB is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORSZachary Berue has always been fascinated with stories; from the days of being read to as a boy all the way into college where D&D met world renowned literature. Zach believes that every character in a comic, game, and novel has their own story they're living through and it's the writer's responsibility to breathe life into these characters. In that way the game being played and the novel being read feels more real, because there is life all around. It is this form of storytelling that Zach seeks to add into his Fantasy and Science-Fiction novels. Learn more at https://zacharyberuebooks.com Buck Bloom is a writer who enjoys sharing stories with interesting characters and engaging worlds. The name "Buck Bloom" is a pen name and originates from the author's favorite band, Blue Oyster Cult. Since reading BUNNICULA by Deborah and James Howe, Buck has been looking for inspiration to develop stories spanning across many genres. He enjoys all manner of media that stories can be told: books and comics, TV series, movies, and anime, even video games and podcasts. Buck also enjoys the occasional tabletop game, though he is very distracted by all the cool and unique dice the genre has to offer. Learn more at https://www.buckbloombooks.com

