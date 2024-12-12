

Eviden ranked as a Market Leader in Analytics, AI, Data Platforms and Automation (AADA) in HFS Research Quadfecta Assessment for 2024

Paris, France – December 12th, 2024 – Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, today announces that it has been ranked as a Market Leader in HFS Horizons: AADA Quadfecta Services for the Generative Enterprise, 2024 report.

This report assesses 27 service providers on how effectively they are helping their clients embrace the AADA quadfecta (Analytics, AI, Data Platforms and Automation) to drive innovation and realize value. This quadfecta encompasses key domains such as AI and GenAI, cloud-first data modernization, strategic talent development, and automation-driven business operations. This study evaluates the capabilities of providers across the AADA value chain based on a range of dimensions to understand the why, what, how, and so what of their service offerings.

In this report, Market Leaders (Horizon 3), such as Eviden, are well on their way to helping clients become Generative Enterprises by bringing together the right mix of tech, talent, IP, and delivery, leading to effective outcomes. Eviden is one of the few digital transformation providers that can deliver end-to-end solutions, from modernizing enterprise data architecture and leveraging optimal infrastructure—whether on cloud or edge—to incorporating robust security measures and building ethical, responsible systems. With its AI-enabled analytics and automation offerings, supported by a global team of 8,000 data and AI experts, Eviden ensures that business can extract meaningful insights from their data and drive automation to maximize ROI.

Ashish Chaturvedi, HFS Research Practice Leader said “Eviden’s robust bundle of analytics, AI, data and automation offerings, delivered across multiple industries, can help enterprises become agile, frictionless, and autonomous. Through its Responsible AI Framework, Eviden helps customers design and build ethical, explainable, and secure AI solutions, using an end-to-end consulting approach that leverages a team of 8,000+ data and AI experts globally. Eviden’s deep collaboration with partners such as Google Cloud and Databricks enhance its ability to deliver tailored solutions such as advanced data architectures and AI-powered business processes, resulting in clear and impressive business outcomes for clients.”

Chetan Manjarekar, SVP & Global Head of Digital, Smart Platforms & Transformation at Eviden, Atos Group said “As we stand on the brink of the AI revolution, it’s clear that AI and generative AI are not standalone solutions. To unlock their full potential, enterprises need partners with deep expertise across a broad range of technologies—including Data, Analytics, Automation, Cloud Computing, Security, and Responsible AI—alongside core competencies like model development, MLOps, and Data Science. This research takes a comprehensive view, evaluating not only technological capabilities but also our real-world experience of delivering tangible benefits to customers.”

To find out more about Eviden’s AADA solutions, go to Digital Transformation and Acceleration for Business Growth | Eviden

To download a full copy of the report, go to: https://www.hfsresearch.com/research/hfs-horizons-aada-quadfecta-services-for-the-generative-enterprise-2024/

About Eviden [1]

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 41,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 82,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

[1] Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion. Eviden is a registered trademark.

