FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market Booming Worldwide with Latest Demands: Forecast to Reach $1220.5 Billion by 2031

FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market, 2025

FMCG b2b e-commerce market size was valued at $520.8 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $1220.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031.

The offline retailer segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $147.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $371.2 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market by Product type (Home care, Food & Beverages, Personal care & cosmetics, Healthcare, Others), by End user (Offline retailers, Distributers, Food service, Specialty store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/29383 An FMCG B2B e-commerce is an online platform that assists innumerable sellers and countless B2B buyers to e-commerce FMCG products. In addition, FMCG is one of the diverse industries driven by market shifts, price sensitivity, and consumer demand. Incorporating e-commerce in this industry has added value to the B2B business and is expected to have huge growth during the FMCG B2B e-Commerce market forecast period.In addition, growth of digitization in the FMCG B2B e-commerce business leads to sustainability in the market and creates huge FMCG B2B e-commerce market opportunities across the globe. This is attributed to the reason that involvement of online practice across the globe in B2B business has promoted direct trading between buyers and sellers without the engagement of middlemen in the marketplace. Also, incorporating AI and IOT in B2B e-commerce is on of the FMCG B2B e-commerce market trends across the globe . Moreover, transaction through an online platform directly to product sellers and reduces the cost of the actual product, which aids to sustain business in the long run.The FMCG B2B e-commerce market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into home care, foods & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, healthcare, and others. On the basis of home care, the market is further divided into cleaning products, fragrance, and others. On the basis of food & beverages, it is segmented into bottled water, juices & drinks, tea & coffee, fresh food, frozen food, processed & packaged food, and others. By personal care & cosmetics, the market is divided into body care, hair care, oral care, skincare, and baby care. On the basis of healthcare, it is bifurcated into over-the-counter (OTC), vitamin & dietary supplements, feminine care, and others. The others segment is categorized into pet food and stationery.On the basis of end user, the market is divided into offline retailers, distributers, food service, specialty stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Argentina, and Rest of LAMEA).On the basis of product type, the personal care and cosmetic segment was valued at $141.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $351.6 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.6%. This is majorly attributed to factors such as associating personalized experience in a wide range of cosmetic products such as eye liners, lipsticks, and nail paints through digital innovation, which boosts demand for market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2532a1b874c5de76daa0f4cef44ee5a4 On the basis of end users, the FMCG B2B e-commerce for offline retailers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The offline retailers segment shares largest revenue in this segment, owing to increase in prevalence of digitalization in B2B business making the commerce of products a seamless experience likely to propel the demand in the market.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global FMCG B2Be-commerce market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the sameregion is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in spending capabilities. This is due to the widely scattered manufacturing units and businesses, prevalence of numerous B2B e-commerce sites that offers varieties of products to B2B consumers across the globe, and expansion of enterprises and development of technology in developing economies in the region.Growth in demand for optimization in supply chains, cost-effective resources as well as tailored logistics in the FMCG industry enables the scope for development in the FMCG B2B e-commerce market. Evolving customer base also broadens trading of FMCG products through B2B companies to meet demand in the FMCG B2B e-commerce market. Digital innovation is also one of the key factors for increase in number of B2B business across the globe in the FMCG industry, which propels the FMCG B2B e-commerce market. A transition toward e-commerce by B2B players in the FMCG industry is expected to have immense potential for FMCG online trade expansion in this market.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -• Alibaba Group Holding• Amazon Inc.• AmericanasSA• Walmart,Inc.• EBay Inc.• Global Sources• Indiamart Intermesh Ltd.• • The Kroger Co• Staples Inc.• Rakuten Group, Inc.Enquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/29383 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of FMCG fmcg b2b e-commerce market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the FMCG b2b e-commerce market opportunities.○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.○ In-depth analysis of the fmcg b2b e-commerce market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.○ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global FMCG b2b e-commerce market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬?Q1. What are the upcoming trends of FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market in the world?Q2. Which is the largest regional market for FMCG B2B e-Commerce?Q3. What is the impact of post COVID-19 scenario on FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market?Q4. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in FMCG B2B e-Commerce?Q5. Which countries has the most prominent presence in the FMCG B2B e-Commerce market?Q6. What is the estimated industry size of FMCG B2B e-Commerce?𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 "𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:○ Europe FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ Canada FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ Mexico FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast○ France FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market Opportunity Analysis &Industry Forecast○ UK FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market Opportunity and Industry Forecast○ Germany FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market Opportunity, Industry Forecast○ Italy FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market Analysis, Industry Forecast○ Spain FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast○ Netherlands FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market Opportunity

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.