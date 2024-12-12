Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market Regional Outlook, Opportunity, Assessment, Forecast till 2030

Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Markets Trends

The global industrial carbon nanotubes market size is projected to reach $10.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global industrial carbon nanotubes market was estimated at 2.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $10.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market by Type (Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs) and Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)), Technology (Arc Discharge, Laser Ablation, CVD, Catalytic CVD, High Pressure Carbon Monoxide, CoMoCAT, Floating Catalyst, and Others), and Application (Electronics & Semiconductor, Energy Storage, Structural Composites, Chemical Materials, Medical & Pharmacy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

The key market players analyzed in the global industrial carbon nanotubes report include Cabot Corporation, CHASM Advanced Materials Inc., CHEAPTUBES, Hyperion Catalysis International, Jiangsu Tiannai Technology Co. Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical, LG Chem, Nano-C, Nanocyl SA, Arkema SA, Toray Industries, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc., Nopo Nanotechnologies, OCSiAl, Ossila Ltd., Raymor Industries, Showa Denko K.K., Klean Industries, Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies, including partnerships, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others, to strengthen their standing in the industry.The rise in demand from end-use industries and advancements in carbon nanotechnology fuel the growth of the global industrial carbon nanotube market. On the other hand, several production scale-up challenges, the resultant high prices, and an increase in demand for inorganic and boron nitride nanotubes impede the growth to some extent. However, biomedical applications of carbon nanotubes and the commercial release of CNT transistors are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Have any queries? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13472 Key findings of the studyBy region, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 17.5%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.By type, the single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) segment is anticipated to witness the high growth rate of 20.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.By technology, the others segment is anticipated to witness the high growth rate of 19.7%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.By application, the Medical & Pharmacy segment is anticipated to witness the high growth rate of 18.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.The global industrial carbon nanotubes industry is analyzed across type, technology, application, and region.Based on type, the MWCNT segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fourths of the total market. The SWCNT segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.By technology, the CVD segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the total market revenue in 2020 and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2030. The catalytic CVD segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030.Interested in procuring this report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-carbon-nanotubes-market/purchase-options Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030. 