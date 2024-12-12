Biden-Harris Administration Invests $3.7 Million for States to Clean Up Abandoned Hardrock Mines

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced $3.7 million for states to inventory, assess and reclaim dangerous and polluting hardrock abandoned mine lands across the country. The Abandoned Hardrock Mine Reclamation (AHMR) grant program is a first-of-its-kind initiative established by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It is estimated that abandoned hardrock mines have contributed to the contamination of 40% of rivers and 50% of all lakes in the United States. This in turn has had a severe effect on the livelihood of nearby communities, which rely upon these waterways for subsistence or drinking water.

"Communities across the country are experiencing the impacts from improperly abandoned hardrock mines, like contaminated drinking water.” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy, Management and Budget, Joan Mooney. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making critical investments to clean-up these areas, while also creating jobs and revitalizing communities.”

Across the United States, the Interior Department estimates that there are over 700,000 abandoned mine ‘features’ based on assessment of historic topographic maps; approximately 86% are related to past hardrock (non-coal) mining. Such features are found on federal, state, Tribal and private lands.

These features include open shafts, adits and pits, pose serious threats to humans, wildlife and the environment. Abandoned hardrock mines have the potential to contaminate soil and groundwater, pollute drinking water sources, and endanger both recreational areas and community spaces across the country.

The AHMR Program enhances public safety and improves water, soil and air quality by reducing or eliminating the effects of past hardrock mining (such as gold, silver, lead and uranium) across the United States through reclamation and remediation of abandoned mine lands. The program was established to support the inventory, assessment, decommissioning, reclamation, response to hazard substances release on, and remediate hardrock abandoned mine land based on conditions including public need, public health and safety, potential environmental harm, and other land use priorities.

State grant awards start at $50,000. The Department invites applications for State grants through February 28, 2025 through the GrantSolutions website under opportunity number D-AQD-FA-25-005.

For more information on the AHMR Program, visit: Abandoned Hardrock Mine Reclamation (AHMR) Program | U.S. Department of the Interior.

