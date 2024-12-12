Coinania Announces Beta Release of Revolutionary Coinania App and Marketplace Development

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coinania, a pioneer in using innovative technology to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, proudly announces the upcoming beta release of its groundbreaking Coinania App and the development of the next phase: the Coinania Marketplace.Coinania, derived from the Greek word Koinonia meaning joint participation, fellowship, and contribution, introduces an unprecedented approach to uniting communities and inspiring believers and non-believers alike. By integrating advanced social media tools, gamification, and a unique rewards system called Kingdom Coins (K-Coins), Coinania is revolutionizing the way the Gospel is shared and good deeds are rewarded.“Our goal is to inspire and empower communities through technology that promotes faith, generosity, and meaningful engagement,” said J. D. Frazier, Executive Director. “Coinania goes beyond traditional platforms by offering a unique combination of social connection, financial rewards, and Kingdom impact.”What Sets Coinania ApartCoinania merges the best features of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, PayPal, GoFundMe, and rewards programs like Dosh and Capital One. However, its core differentiator lies in its nonprofit mission to redistribute 100% of profits to members, churches, community organizations, and Coinania Ambassadors.The Coinania App rewards members for:Posting positive and inspirational content.Performing good deeds.Sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ.Beta Release Highlights (Early 2025):The beta version represents the first phase of development, inviting members to test the app and play a key role in shaping its user experience (UX), interface (UI), and future features. True to its Koinonia roots, beta testers will receive rewards for their collaborative participation while influencing the app's direction.The Coinania Marketplace: A New Era of RewardsThe Coinania Marketplace will further amplify the app’s impact by enabling members, churches, and community organizations to benefit financially. This next phase introduces an innovative cashback rewards system that partners with merchants of all sizes to incentivize Coinania’s members by offering significant cashback rewards. At the same time, Coinania rewards members with K-Coins.The Benefits to All Parties:· Members – Earn Discounts, Cash Back, and K-Coins· Merchants – Increased Exposure, Traffic, and New Sales Revenue· Churches & Community Organizations – Option to participate in platform revenue· Ambassadors – Option to participate in platform revenue· All Parties – Earn K-CoinsCoinania Ambassador ProgramThe Coinania Ambassador Program allows individuals and organizations who contribute a $100 or more donation to share in the platform's revenue. Ambassadors receive a percentage of the platform fees generated by the churches and organizations they refer, creating a cycle of prosperity and Gospel outreach.The Heart of CoinaniaRooted in its Greek origin, Koinonia symbolizes partnership, fellowship, and shared contribution. The Coinania App embodies these values, creating a platform that connects, rewards, and uplifts communities while promoting the Gospel.“We’re not just creating an app; we’re building a movement where faith, generosity, and community come together to change lives,” added Clayton Johnson.Join the MissionTo support the development and distribution of the Coinania App and Marketplace, Coinania has launched two fundraising campaigns: Coinania Marketplace Platform Campaign – Fundraising for Coinania Marketplace Tech Build. Coinania Ongoing Initiatives Campaign – Fundraising for Coinania App Beta Testing & Ongoing InitiativesCoinania is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; all contributions are tax-deductible.About CoinaniaCoinania exists to unite faith, technology, and community. Through the Coinania App and Marketplace, it empowers individuals, churches, and organizations to share the Gospel and inspire positive change.For more information, visit www.coinania.com

