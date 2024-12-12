Cultural Diversities in Paolo Lettieri’s Architectural Works

Paolo Lettieri Monography Cover Paolo Lettieri Monography Abu Dhabi Ladies Club Paolo Lettieri Monography Hotel and Map

A book on the work of Paolo Lettieri, an Italian architect whose works have contributed to international cultural integration, has been published.

If you look at the works illustrated in this book, you see that behind a rational approach there is always an expressive and organic component, a dynamic substratum to the composition of the figures.” — Luigi Prestinenza Puglisi

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The volume dedicated to the architect Paolo Lettieri offers an organic vision of his work, characterized by a methodical approach and a deep cultural integration.As the italian architectural critic Luigi Prestinenza Puglisi observes in the introduction to the volume, “This book tells the story of a single project, even if the works presented are different from each other. What unites them, as if they were fragments of a multifaceted portrait of the same designer, is the method”.The designer is Paolo Lettieri, an architect born in Varese in 1974, based in Milan and with an uncommon professional path, which led him very early on to work in countries in the Middle East, Russia and post-Soviet states. After graduating from the Polytechnic of Milan, Lettieri collaborated for several years with the Dante O. Benini & Partners Architects studio and with important engineering companies, developing a design approach focused on the spatial organization of large buildings up to the scale of the master plan.In 2009 he founded his studio in Milan, Urbanism Planning Architecture Italia, in joint venture with Urbanism Planning Architecture Consultancy in Abu Dhabi. In more than 15 years of activity, Paolo Lettieri designs and builds a significant number of large-scale architectures, developing projects from preliminary proposals to construction management, coordinating multidisciplinary teams in Italy and abroad and demonstrating great openness and curiosity towards the different cultures with which he has worked, always integrating cultural sensitivity and respect in each project.A number of projects of great commitment, sometimes the result of multi-year development in different solutions, years of intense work in the field that needed to be catalogued, described and documented through a selection of the vast corpus of technical drawings, 3D visualizations, models and photographs.The curators' choice was to catalogue the projects following a functional criterion: each chapter of the book describes a theme addressed by the architect for the construction of buildings dedicated to different functions such as healthcare, education, hospitality or residence. The introduction to each individual design theme is entrusted to a text in the form of a dialogue between Paolo Lettieri and the author Walter Vallini that brings out the context and the genesis of the illustrated projects.The projects are described through synthetic texts written by Silvia Monaco that bring out their architectural characteristics in relation to the client's requests and the context, the texts are accompanied by quantitative data of the buildings and the composition of the work team. The iconographic part includes plans, sections and elevations, three-dimensional images of the project, photographs of the study models as well as reports of the completed buildings.What emerges is a rich and complex portrait of contaminations and hybridizations between different cultures, the result of a pragmatic approach and adherence to the program and always open to suggestions deriving from the context. As Paolo Lettieri says, "To design high-level architecture abroad you need flexibility, curiosity, sensitivity and respect, like a cultural mediator".Quoting again the introduction by Luigi Prestinenza Puglisi, “If you look at the buildings illustrated in this book, you see that behind a rational approach there is always an expressive and organic component, a dynamic substratum to the composition of the figures. But, always within a logical interaction suspicious of vernacular attitudes”.Paolo LettieriArchitectures in the Middle East, Europe and AsiaTexts by Silvia Monaco, Walter ValliniIntroduction by Luigi Prestinenza PuglisireFrame Mono Series, Altralinea Edizioni, 2024Bilingual edition (English/Italian)23 x 32 cm, 176 pages, Digital PrintISBN 978 88 98939 16 9, € 45,00

Giorgio Tartaro interview Paolo Lettieri about his architecture monograph on his work in the middle east, europe and asia

