Exhibition “New Perspectives: Modern and Contemporary Works from the Macao Museum of Art” showcases the appeal of Macao’s modern and contemporary art and the achievements of the museum’s collection

MACAU, December 12 - Organised by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the exhibition “New Perspectives: Modern and Contemporary Works from the Macao Museum of Art” will be open from 13 December 2024 to 25 May 2025 at the exhibition gallery on the first and second floors of MAM.

The exhibition is divided into three sections, namely “Scenery and Images”, “Ink Expressions and Concepts” and “Objects, Colours, and New Perspectives”, presenting nearly 100 pieces of exquisite modern and contemporary works from the museum’s collections in various creative forms, including watercolours, oil paintings, ink art, printmaking, photography, installation and mixed media. These works not only demonstrate the achievements and diversity of the museum’s collection over the years, but also showcase the charm of Macao where Chinese and Western cultures meet, highlighting the diversity and thriving development of the modern and contemporary art since the establishment of the Macao SAR.

The modern art scene in Macao began in the early 1980s and has now developed into a diverse artistic landscape that is more vibrant than ever. The city has also seen the emergence of many creative artistic talents. They examine the city’s history and style from new perspectives, further explore the diverse concepts in the history of art, and showcase Macao’s unique culture through diverse media. Featuring a selection of works by artists from Macao and Portugal, as well as artists residing in the city, the exhibition presents the diverse perspectives and creative languages of artists of different age groups, showcasing the vibrant landscape of artistic creation in Macao. These works not only represent memories about the city, but also contain reflections on the past and outlooks for the future.

The Macao Museum of Art is open daily, including on public holidays, from 10 am to 7 pm (last entry at 6:30 pm) and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information, please visit the MAM’s website atwww.MAM.gov.mo. For enquiries, please contact the Museum at 8791 9814 during the opening hours.