‘Tis the Season for Home Improvement: Simple, DIY Insulator, Thermahood, Strengthens Foothold in U.S. with Amazon Debut

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As home improvement projects surge this holiday season and into the New Year, analysts say the ‘do-it-yourself’ (DIY) market is ripe for expansion, paving the way for international innovations like Thermahood; a first-of-its-kind consumer product that cuts energy costs by simply and affordably capping ceiling gaps and blocking drafts around the back side of recessed lights (in the attic). Thermahood recently expanded from Ireland and the UK to the United States, launching on mega-retailer Walmart.com in November and now announcing its debut on Amazon.

“We’re excited to be giving American consumers even wider access to Thermahood while maintaining its attainable price point,” said Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden. “Families often host relatives and friends this time of year for the holidays, making drafty guest rooms and freezing basements a common challenge. Now there’s a way for folks across the U.S. to better insulate and inexpensively resolve these issues while also saving money on energy costs-- and it’s at their fingertips on both Walmart.com and Amazon.”

According to a recent report from ThumbTack.com, weatherization is the top trending home improvement project nationwide, up 118%.

“Recessed lighting and high hats can add a lot of character and brightness to your home, but they also reduce the effectiveness of attic insulation by up to 30%,” said Boden, a mechanical engineer who owned/ran a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues prior to developing these flame retardant, building regulation compliant hoods. “Using Thermahood to cover the ceiling gaps in your attic is one of the fastest, least expensive ways to combat this vulnerability and further weatherize your home by keeping the cold air out.”

For more information, visit https://www.thermahood.com/thermahood-th-125/

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013, Thermahood was launched after more than 20 years of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients.

For more than a decade, Thermahood has operated out of Northern Ireland, providing customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests.

A 10-pack costs $99.

