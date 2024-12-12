Electrosurgical Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~6.64% by 2030 | DelveInsight

Electrosurgical Devices Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electrosurgical Devices was valued at USD 8,520.99 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 12,401.80 million by 2030. The demand for Electrosurgical Devices and electrosurgical devices is witnessing growth due to the growing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, gynecological disorders, and others, the rising number of surgical procedures, the escalating burden of geriatric patients, and technological advancements in product development and design improvement.

Key Takeaways from the Electrosurgical Devices Market

• In December 2024:- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute- This is a pilot study to estimate the success of the SmartClip device for accurate placement and reproducibility of intraoperative identification of in-breast lesions and for excision utilizing surgical navigation indicators.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market during the forecast period.

• The leading Electrosurgical Devices Companies such as Medtronic, Olympus, CONMED Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, ERBE GmbH, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, CIMPMAX, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bissinger Medizintechnik, Surgical Holdings, Parkell Inc., Utah Medical Products Inc., Novuson, Apyx Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hangzhou AGS Medtech Co., Ltd, KLS Martin Group, Smith & Nephew, and others.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the Electrosurgical Devices Market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Report

Electrosurgical Devices Overview

Electrosurgical devices are medical instruments used to perform surgical procedures using high-frequency electrical currents. These devices are designed to cut, coagulate, desiccate, or fulgurate tissues during surgery. Electrosurgery allows for precise tissue manipulation with minimal bleeding, making it a valuable tool in various medical specialties such as general surgery, gynecology, dermatology, and oncology.

Electrosurgical Devices Market Dynamics

The electrosurgical devices market is witnessing an increase in market revenue owing to the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases such as heart failure and stroke due to various factors such as genetics, age, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) (2023), in 2019, cardiovascular disease (CVDs) was one of the leading causes of death globally. It was estimated that around 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths. Most cardiovascular disorders are treated by some surgery.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Electrosurgical Devices Market, get a snapshot of the Electrosurgical Devices Market Outlook

Electrosurgical Devices Companies

Medtronic, Olympus, CONMED Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, ERBE GmbH, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, CIMPMAX, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bissinger Medizintechnik, Surgical Holdings, Parkell Inc., Utah Medical Products Inc., Novuson, Apyx Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hangzhou AGS Medtech Co., Ltd, KLS Martin Group, Smith & Nephew, and others.

Electrosurgical Devices Market Segment Analysis

Electrosurgical devices market by Product (Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Instruments & Accessories [Electrosurgical Instruments {Monopolar Instruments (Electrosurgical Pencils, Electrosurgical Electrodes, Suction Coagulators, and Others), Bipolar Instruments (Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments and Bipolar Forceps)} and Electrosurgical Accessories], and Argon and Smoke Management Systems), Application (General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gynaecology Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Electrosurgical Devices Market Drivers

The Global Surgical Energy Instruments Electrosurgical Devices market is witnessing growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, gynecological disorders, and others, the rising number of surgical procedures, and escalating burden of geriatric patients.

Get a sneak peek at the Electrosurgical Devices Market Dynamics @ Electrosurgical Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Electrosurgical Devices Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• Electrosurgical Devices Companies- Medtronic, Olympus, CONMED Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, ERBE GmbH, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, CIMPMAX, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bissinger Medizintechnik, Surgical Holdings, Parkell Inc., Utah Medical Products Inc., Novuson, Apyx Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hangzhou AGS Medtech Co., Ltd, KLS Martin Group, Smith & Nephew, and others.

• Electrosurgical Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• Electrosurgical Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

Which MedTech key players in the Electrosurgical Devices Devices Market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Electrosurgical Devices Companies- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/surgical-energy-instruments-electrosurgical-devices-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of content

1. Electrosurgical Devices Market Report Introduction

2. Electrosurgical Devices Market Executive Summary

3. Regulatory Analysis

4. Electrosurgical Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

5. Electrosurgical Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. Electrosurgical Devices Market Layout

7. Surgical Energy Instruments Electrosurgical Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

8. KOL Views

9. Project Approach

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. About DelveInsight

12. Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the Electrosurgical Devices Market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Electrosurgical Devices Market Trends- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/surgical-energy-instruments-electrosurgical-devices-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr



List of the Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2024

Celiac Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/celiac-disease-cd-market

Coronary Stents Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-stents-market-market

CXCR Inhibitors Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/selective-inhibitor-of-the-cxcr4-chemokine-receptor-market-forecast

Diabetic Gastroparesis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gastroparesis-market

Fertility Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/fertility-monitoring-devices-fertility-testing-devices-market

Phototherapies for Psoriasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/phototherapies-for-psoriasis-market

Pipeline Assessment Services: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/pipeline-assessment-services

Ranibizumab Biosimilars Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/ranibizumab-biosimilars-insight

Rhinitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/rhinitis-market

Skin Grafting Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/skin-grafting-devices-market

Spinal Implants Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/spinal-implants-market

Surgical Sealant Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-sealant-and-adhesives-market

Thrombectomy Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/thrombectomy-devices-market

Venous Ulcer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/venous-leg-ulcer-market

ADHD Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market

Bacterial Meningitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meningococcal-meningitis-market

Heart Pump Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/heart-pump-device-market

Meningococcal Meningitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meningococcal-meningitis-market

Percutaneous Arterial Closure Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vascular-closure-devices-market

Pouchitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pouchitis-market

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv-market

Shingles Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/shingles-market

Artificial Disc Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/artificial-disc-market

Avascular Necrosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/avascular-necrosis-market

Embolotherapy Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/embolotherapy-market

Orthopedic Power Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/orthopedic-power-devices-market

Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/allergic-rhinitis-market

Plaque Psoriasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plaque-psoriasis-market

Psoriasis Vulgaris Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/psoriasis-vulgaris-market

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-market

UK Healthcare Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/uk-healthcare-outlook-report

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market

Brucellosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/brucellosis-market

Coronary Angioplasty Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-stents-market-market

NK Cell Therapy Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nk-cell-therapy-market

Scoliosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/scoliosis-market

Surgical Site Infections Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-site-infections-ssi-market

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/catheter-stabilization-securement-device-market

Diabetic Wound Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/diabetic-foot-ulcers-dfus-market

Dyspepsia Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/functional-dyspepsia-market-share

Indwelling Catheters Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/indwelling-catheters-market

Orthopedic Splints Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/orthopedic-splints-market

Sepsis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sepsis-market

Overactive Bladder Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/overactive-bladder-market

Spinal Trauma Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/spinal-trauma-devices-market-market

Temporomandibular Disorders Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/temporomandibular-disorders-market

Viscosupplementation Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/viscosupplementation-devices-market

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vitreoretinal-surgery-devices-market

Advanced Liver Cancer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/liver-cancer-market

Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gene-therapy-in-cns-disorder-market

Lice Infestations Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lice-infestations-market

Plantar Fasciitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plantar-fasciitis-market

Biopsy Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/biopsy-devices-market

Endoscopic Ultrasound Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/endoscopic-ultrasound-market

Healthcare Consulting Solutions: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting

Pelvic Organ Prolapse Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pelvic-organ-prolapse-market

Pulmonary Emphysema Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-copd-market

Schistosomiasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/schistosomiasis-market

Testicular Neoplasm Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/testicular-neoplasm-market

Tourette Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/tourette-syndrome-market

Wound Healing Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/wound-healing-devices-market

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-neuropathic-pain-market

Fabry Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/fabry-disease-market

Transcatheter Treatment Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/transcatheter-treatment-market

SGLT2 Inhibitors Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sglt2-inhibitors-market

Surgical Lasers Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-lasers-market

Stem Cell Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/stem-cell-market

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myeloproliferative-neoplasms-market

Pacemakers Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pacemakers-market

Urea Cycle Disorders Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/urea-cycle-disorder-market

Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/varicose-vein-treatment-devices-market

Bone Growth Stimulator Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/bone-growth-stimulators-market

Intraocular Lens Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/top-companies-in-the-intraocular-lens-market

Lymphoedema Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lymphedema-market

Somatotropin Deficiency Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/somatotropin-deficiency-market

Skin Neoplasm Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nonmelanoma-skin-cancer-market

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/antibody-drug-conjugate-market

Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/competitive-benchmarking-services

Surgical Mask & Respirator Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-mask-respirator-market

Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meibomian-gland-dysfunction-pipeline-insight

Novel Drug Delivery Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/novel-drug-delivery-devices

Total Knee Arthroplasty Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/total-knee-arthroplasty-market

Asperger Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/autism-spectrum-disorder-asd-market

Medical Marijuana Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/medical-marijuana-market-insight

Lactose Intolerance Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lactose-intolerance-market

Microscopy Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/microscopy-device-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.