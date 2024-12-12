Electrosurgical Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~6.64% by 2030 | DelveInsight
Electrosurgical Devices Market
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electrosurgical Devices was valued at USD 8,520.99 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 12,401.80 million by 2030. The demand for Electrosurgical Devices and electrosurgical devices is witnessing growth due to the growing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, gynecological disorders, and others, the rising number of surgical procedures, the escalating burden of geriatric patients, and technological advancements in product development and design improvement.
Key Takeaways from the Electrosurgical Devices Market
• In December 2024:- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute- This is a pilot study to estimate the success of the SmartClip device for accurate placement and reproducibility of intraoperative identification of in-breast lesions and for excision utilizing surgical navigation indicators.
• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market during the forecast period.
• The leading Electrosurgical Devices Companies such as Medtronic, Olympus, CONMED Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, ERBE GmbH, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, CIMPMAX, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bissinger Medizintechnik, Surgical Holdings, Parkell Inc., Utah Medical Products Inc., Novuson, Apyx Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hangzhou AGS Medtech Co., Ltd, KLS Martin Group, Smith & Nephew, and others.
Electrosurgical Devices Overview
Electrosurgical devices are medical instruments used to perform surgical procedures using high-frequency electrical currents. These devices are designed to cut, coagulate, desiccate, or fulgurate tissues during surgery. Electrosurgery allows for precise tissue manipulation with minimal bleeding, making it a valuable tool in various medical specialties such as general surgery, gynecology, dermatology, and oncology.
Electrosurgical Devices Market Dynamics
The electrosurgical devices market is witnessing an increase in market revenue owing to the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases such as heart failure and stroke due to various factors such as genetics, age, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) (2023), in 2019, cardiovascular disease (CVDs) was one of the leading causes of death globally. It was estimated that around 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths. Most cardiovascular disorders are treated by some surgery.
Electrosurgical Devices Companies
Medtronic, Olympus, CONMED Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, ERBE GmbH, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, CIMPMAX, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bissinger Medizintechnik, Surgical Holdings, Parkell Inc., Utah Medical Products Inc., Novuson, Apyx Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hangzhou AGS Medtech Co., Ltd, KLS Martin Group, Smith & Nephew, and others.
Electrosurgical Devices Market Segment Analysis
Electrosurgical devices market by Product (Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Instruments & Accessories [Electrosurgical Instruments {Monopolar Instruments (Electrosurgical Pencils, Electrosurgical Electrodes, Suction Coagulators, and Others), Bipolar Instruments (Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments and Bipolar Forceps)} and Electrosurgical Accessories], and Argon and Smoke Management Systems), Application (General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gynaecology Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).
Electrosurgical Devices Market Drivers
The Global Surgical Energy Instruments Electrosurgical Devices market is witnessing growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, gynecological disorders, and others, the rising number of surgical procedures, and escalating burden of geriatric patients.
Scope of the Electrosurgical Devices Market Report
• Coverage- Global
• Electrosurgical Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View
• Electrosurgical Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment
