Ventilators Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~11.65% by 2030 | DelveInsight
Ventilators Market
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ventilators Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The market for Ventilators is set to experience significant growth driven by several key factors. First, the rising burden of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases is the major driver. Chronic respiratory conditions and cardiovascular disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), congestive heart failure exacerbations, severe arrhythmias, and cardiogenic shock necessitate advanced ventilator support. Second, the surge in critical care units plays a crucial role in boosting the ventilator market.
Key Takeaways from the Ventilators Market Report
• In November 2024:- Giovanna Marssola Nascimento- The main objective of this project is to evaluate the incidence of Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP) when using the current ANVISA criteria for VAP versus VAE criteria defined by the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN). The diagnostic accuracy of the two criteria for identifying VAP will also be compared, characterizing other events associated with mechanical ventilation that are not VAP, when applicable.
• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Ventilators Market during the forecast period.
The leading Ventilators Companies such as Hamilton Medical, Medtronic PLC, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Getinge AB, ResMed, Air Liquide, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Smiths Group PLC, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SCHILLER AG, Bunnell Incorporated, Leistung Equipamentos LTDA, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., aXcent Medical GmbH, and others.
Ventilators Overview
Ventilators are medical devices used to assist or control breathing in patients who are unable to breathe adequately on their own. They are typically used in critical care settings, such as hospitals or intensive care units (ICUs), and can help people with conditions like respiratory failure, severe pneumonia, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Ventilators Market Dynamics
According to the latest data provided by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in 2022, around 8.5 million (34%) people in Australia were estimated to have chronic respiratory conditions. Additionally, as per the recent data provided by the Global Burden of Disease (2023), approximately, 1 in 20 people globally suffers from chronic respiratory diseases. Additionally, as per the recent data provided by GLOBOCAN, in 2022, globally the estimated new cases of trachea, bronchus, and lung cancer was 2.48 million, and the projections are expected to rise by 4.25 million by the year 2045.
Ventilators Companies
Hamilton Medical, Medtronic PLC, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Getinge AB, ResMed, Air Liquide, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Smiths Group PLC, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SCHILLER AG, Bunnell Incorporated, Leistung Equipamentos LTDA, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., aXcent Medical GmbH, and others.
Ventilators Market Segment Analysis
Ventilators by Mobility (Intensive Care Ventilators and Portable/Transportable Ventilators), Type (Adult/Pediatric Ventilators and Neonatal/Infant Ventilators), Interface (Invasive Ventilation and Non-Invasive Ventilation), End-User (Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).
Ventilators Market Drivers
Intensive Care ventilators are expected to hold a significant share in 2023. Intensive care ventilators are significantly boosting the overall ventilator market by driving demand for advanced, high-performance devices designed for critical care settings. These ventilators, which offer sophisticated features such as precise control of ventilation parameters, advanced monitoring, and adaptive algorithms, are crucial for managing complex respiratory conditions in intensive care units (ICUs). As healthcare systems globally increasingly focus on improving critical care capabilities and patient outcomes, the need for state-of-the-art intensive care ventilators has surged. This demand is further fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, the aging population, and the ongoing need for enhanced preparedness for pandemics and respiratory emergencies.
Scope of the Ventilators Market Report
• Coverage- Global
• Ventilators Companies- Hamilton Medical, Medtronic PLC, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Getinge AB, ResMed, Air Liquide, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Smiths Group PLC, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SCHILLER AG, Bunnell Incorporated, Leistung Equipamentos LTDA, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., aXcent Medical GmbH, and others.
• Ventilators Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View
• Ventilators Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment
Table of content
1. Ventilators Market Report Introduction
2. Ventilators Market Executive Summary
3. Competitive Landscape
4. Regulatory Analysis
5. Ventilators Market Key Factors Analysis
6. Ventilators Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Ventilators Market Assessment
8. Ventilators Market Company and Product Profiles
9. KOL Views
10. Project Approach
11. About DelveInsight
12. Disclaimer & Contact Us
