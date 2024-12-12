Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2024-2034), DelveInsight Analyzes

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market

The Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth insights of the forecasted epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Report:

• The Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer market size was valued ~USD 1,600 million in 2023 is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In January 2024, Processa Pharmaceuticals revealed its intentions to broaden the scope of Next Generation Capecitabine (NGC-Cap) development by including its application in the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer, starting with the forthcoming Phase II trial. NGC-Cap involves the concurrent administration of PCS6422 and low doses of Capecitabine. The company aims to commence the Phase II study in the third quarter of 2024.

• In 2023, the combination of trastuzumab + PERJETA + chemotherapy held the largest market share, accounting for approximately USD 470 million in the US.

• In 2023, the market size for HER2-positive breast cancer in Japan was approximately USD 200 million.

• Anti-HER2 therapies, including HERCEPTIN, PERJETA, KADCYLA, and ENHERTU, have transformed the treatment landscape for HER2-positive cancers, which were once linked to more aggressive disease and worse prognoses.

• Seagen's extensive TUKYSA development strategy encompasses a Phase II trial (HER2CLIMB-04) that combines TUKYSA with ENHERTU for second-line treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer, as well as a Phase III trial (HER2CLIMB-05) assessing TUKYSA in combination with HERCEPTIN and Roche’s PERJETA as a first-line maintenance therapy.

• Estimates indicate that the total number of new HER2-positive breast cancer cases in the seven major markets reached approximately 102,000 in 2023. This figure is anticipated to rise throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

• The highest number of HR+/HER2+ breast cancer cases was found in the United States, with approximately 32,000 cases reported.

• Germany recorded the highest number of HER2-positive breast cancer cases among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately 11,000 cases in 2023, whereas Spain had the fewest cases.

• In Japan, Stage II had the highest number of HER2-positive breast cancer cases, with approximately 6,000 cases reported in 2023.

• Key Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Companies: Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca, Roche/Chugai, Seagen, MacroGenics, Ambrx, Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, GeneQuantum Healthcare, Criterium, Inc., Seagen Inc., Sichuan Baili Pharma, BioInvent International AB, and others

• Key Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Therapies: ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxk), KADCYLA (ado-trastuzumab emtansine), HERCEPTIN HYLECTA, TUKYSA, MARGENZA, ARX788, Zanidatamab, TAS2940, GQ1001, Giredestrant, Alpelisib, Tucatinib, BL-M07D1, BI-1607, and others

• The Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer market dynamics.

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Overview

Metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer refers to breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to other parts of the body, such as the bones, liver, lungs, or brain, and is characterized by the overexpression of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) protein. HER2-positive breast cancer tends to be more aggressive than other types of breast cancer.

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer

• Prevalent Cases of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

• ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxk): Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca

• KADCYLA (ado-trastuzumab emtansine): Roche/Chugai

• HERCEPTIN HYLECTA: Roche

• TUKYSA: Seagen

• MARGENZA: MacroGenics

• ARX788: Ambrx

• Zanidatamab: Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals

• TAS2940: Taiho Oncology

• GQ1001: GeneQuantum Healthcare

• Giredestrant: Roche

• Alpelisib: Criterium, Inc.

• Tucatinib: Seagen Inc.

• BL-M07D1: Sichuan Baili Pharma

• BI-1607: BioInvent International AB

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Drivers

• Strong uptake of Daiichi/Astra's ENHERTU in second and third-line metastatic patients, owing to the unprecedented PFS any therapy in later lines could have ever achieved.

• Therapies for treating patients whose disease is resistant or refractory to prior HER2 treatment can potentially change the market dynamics in later-line settings.

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Barriers

• As the current landscape of HER2+ is already packed with old aged blockbuster therapies, companies such as Ambrx BioPharma are developing novel therapies, aiming to target ENHERTU treated patients

• Despite the treatment with ADCs, around 20–30% of patients progress within 12 months, so there can be a significant market opportunity for therapies targeting these patients.

Scope of the Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Companies: Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca, Roche/Chugai, Seagen, MacroGenics, Ambrx, Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, GeneQuantum Healthcare, Criterium, Inc., Seagen Inc., Sichuan Baili Pharma, BioInvent International AB, and others

• Key Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Therapies: ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxk), KADCYLA (ado-trastuzumab emtansine), HERCEPTIN HYLECTA, TUKYSA, MARGENZA, ARX788, Zanidatamab, TAS2940, GQ1001, Giredestrant, Alpelisib, Tucatinib, BL-M07D1, BI-1607, and others

• Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer current marketed and Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer emerging therapies

• Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer market drivers and Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

