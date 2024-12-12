Horse Riding Apparel Market's CAGR Surge : A USD Billion Dollar Growth Story

Region wise, Europe dominated the market with the largest horse riding apparel market share during the forecast period.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global horse riding apparel market generated $2.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments covered Type, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region

Drivers Rise in the number of men and women participating in horse riding activity
Consumer spending on leisure sports
Inclusion of the sport in school and college sports curriculum
Rise in disposable income of consumers

Opportunities Expansion of equestrian institutions such riding yards, welfare organizations, and riding schools

Restraints Availability of counterfeit goods

The report offers detailed a segmentation of the global horse riding apparel market based on type, gender, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the clothes segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global horse riding apparel market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also offers an analysis of boots and gloves segments.

Based on gender, the male segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global horse riding apparel market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the female segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the sports retail chain segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global horse riding apparel market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global horse riding apparel market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and Asia-Pacific.

Leading players of the global horse riding apparel market analyzed in the research include
Antares Sellier
Ariat International, Inc.
Cavallo GmbH & Co. KG
Charles Owen
Dainese
Decathlon S.A
Georg Kieffer Sattlerwarenfabrik GmbH
HKM Sports Equipment GmbH
Horseware Ireland
Justin Boots
Mountain Horse
Phoenix Performance Products Inc.
Professional's Choice
Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.
Whitaker International Ltd.

