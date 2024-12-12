President Cyril Ramaphosa receives courtesy call from UN Secretary-General, His Excellency António Guterres, 12 Dec

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, 11 December 2024, receive the United Nations Secretary-General, His Excellency António Guterres at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, the President’s official residence in Pretoria.

The UN Secretary-General’s courtesy call on President Ramaphosa and a meeting today with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Mr Ronald Lamola takes place in the context of the UN leader’s mission to Southern Africa, which is centred on his attendance of the bicentennial celebrations in Lesotho on Thursday, 12 December 2024.

