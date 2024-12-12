PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 'Suporta sa future leaders at pag-asa ng bayan' -- Bong Go lauds Iloilo's SK Year-End Assessment Opening Ceremony in Aklan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended his warm greetings and support to the 500 youth leaders gathered for the Panlalawigang Pederasyon ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan (PPSK) Year-End Assessment and Training Opening Ceremony at La Carmela de Boracay Hotel in Aklan on Sunday, December 8. The event, held under the theme "Enhancing the SK in Service of the Youth," brought together SK Chairpersons, SK Kagawads, Treasurers, Auditors, and Public Relations Officers from across Iloilo Province. The senator likewise provided them with tokens of appreciation. In his message, Senator Go emphasized the importance of the SK officials' roles in their communities and commended the event's focus on improving governance and youth-centered programs. "These assessments and training sessions lay the foundation for better leadership and more impactful initiatives. Your efforts not only benefit your communities but also pave the way for a brighter future for our nation," Go remarked. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth, Senator Go reiterated his commitment to advancing legislation that uplifts the youth sector. He highlighted ongoing efforts to improve access to health services, education, and livelihood opportunities for young Filipinos. "Rest assured, your Senator Kuya Bong Go is here to support you in your endeavors to the best of my ability," he said. Go filed Senate Bill No. 2802, a proposed measure aimed at setting the term of office for Barangay and SK officials to six years, a significant increase from the current three-year term. Acknowledging the challenges faced by SK officials and Local Youth Development Officers, Senator Go urged them to remain steadfast in their dedication. "You are the voice of the youth in your communities. Your hard work, compassion, and determination will ensure that their dreams become a reality," he stated. The senator also encouraged the participants to use the gathering as an opportunity to exchange knowledge, strategize for more effective services, and strengthen unity among youth leaders. "The success of a leader depends on their ability to empathize and listen to those in need," he added. The PPSK Year-End Assessment and Training serves as a platform for Iloilo's SK officials to evaluate their accomplishments, address challenges, and chart the way forward for youth empowerment in the province. Senator Go concluded his message by wishing the participants a productive and meaningful event, reiterating his readiness to assist in their initiatives. "Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go na patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos. Salamat po at bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat," Go ended.

