Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Gains Momentum Amid 5G and IoT Expansion

Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Expected to Reach $3,093.9 Million by 2025

The increase in penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart devices and the growth of smart cities are some of the major driving factors of the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market. ” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research, titled, Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market by Technology, Industry Vertical, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global over-the-air (OTA) testing industry was valued at $1,513.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,093.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025. At present, North America dominates the global OTA testing market with a revenue of $630.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,223.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The OTA testing is a mandatory test to get the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association (CTIA) certification. In addition, it is also a requirement for various carriers, vendors, and standard organizations to determine if the wireless devices meet the applicable standards. Owing to the increase in the Internet of Things (IoT) and the adoption of smart devices, the frequency of OTA testing is expected to increase, which would help to propel the OTA testing market growth. In addition, smart devices, such as fitness wearables, medical devices, and numerous mobile devices, connected with the help of cellular networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other wireless devices have been fueling the market growth of OTA testing. Furthermore, testing for IoT and smart devices has increased, owing to emerging standards and numerous wireless technologies that are used for connecting the devices. These factors altogether have been driving the growth of the OTA testing market.The number of smart cities worldwide has been increasing at a rapid pace, which is expected to significantly increase the number of wireless and smart-connected devices. This is expected to result in the rise of OTA testing of wireless devices to meet industry standards and facilitate the assessment of antenna and receiver performance. The need for OTA testing is to check the reliability and accessibility of the wireless devices. In addition, numerous associations, mainly cellular telecommunications and Internet associations (CTIA), vendors, carriers, and standard organizations, have mandated OTA testing for wireless devices. Thus, the growth in smart cities is anticipated to lead to the overall market growth of the global OTA testing market. In 2017, based on technology, the cellular segment is anticipated to dominate the global OTA testing market, in terms of revenue. However, by industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment is projected to lead the global OTA testing market share in the same year. The report includes a micro-level study of various regions adopting over-the-air (OTA) testing for various devices and applications. In addition, it discusses the potential opportunities for market players to enter the market. Moreover, it provides an in-depth market analysis of cable management, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder.The report further features the strategies adopted by the key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Intertek, UL LLC, Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Cetecom, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Microwave Vision Group (MVG), and SGS are some of the key players operating in the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫-𝐭𝐡𝐞-𝐚𝐢𝐫 (𝐎𝐓𝐀) 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :- In 2017, as per technology, the cellular segment is anticipated to dominate the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market, in terms of revenue. However, based on industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment is projected to lead the global over-the-air (OTA) testing industry in the same year. In 2017, the cellular segment is projected to account for the highest revenue. North America is expected to hold the largest global over-the-air (OTA) testing market share in 2017. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market during the forecast period. 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬: Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

