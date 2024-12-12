South Australia’s unemployment rate hits the threes yet again

Release date: 12/12/24

South Australia’s unemployment rate has dropped to have a three in front of it yet again.

Labour Force data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released today, shows that South Australia’s unemployment rate has fallen from 4.2 per cent in October, to 3.9 per cent in November.

The strong result brings us in line with the national rate of 3.9 per cent.

Since monthly records began 46 years ago, South Australia’s unemployment rate has only had a three in front of it 14 times. Each instance has occurred in the past two years, under the Malinauskas Labor Government.

While there was a slight dip in total employment in the month, there have still been 48,000 jobs created since the 2022 state election, almost enough to fill Adelaide Oval. Almost 34,000 (70 per cent) of these were full-time.

South Australia’s youth unemployment rate has also fallen to 8.4 per cent, significantly lower than the decade average of 12.9 per cent, in monthly original terms.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

South Australia’s unemployment rate remains historically low, which is great news for workers and the State economy.

Our jobs market has exhibited incredible strength over the past two years, in the face of significant national economic headwinds.

Today’s results reinforce why South Australia has been named the best place in the nation to do business for two years running by the Business Council of Australia.