RE: I 89 N Exit 17 Off Ramp

Roadway is reopened at this time.

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I- 89 N Exit 17 off ramp in Colchester is closed to due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

