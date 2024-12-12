Lane Closure on WV 2 (Main Street), in South Wheeling, to Begin Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 2, at the intersection of 20th Street, in South Wheeling, will have a lane closure, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, December 11, 2024, through Friday, April 25, 2025, curb and ramp installation. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Chapline, Eoff, and 33rd streets will also be restricted, as the project progresses.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​ ​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.