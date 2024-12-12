New Zealand Police SIPSP Team Leader Inspector Warwick McKee farewell RSIPF New Zealand Police Inspector Warwick McKee has concluded his deployment to the Solomon Islands. […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.