Zipper Lane will resume operations Thursday, Dec. 12

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists that the Zipper Lane will restart typical operations for the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. The Zipper Lane is typically open between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on weekdays to add eastbound capacity on the H-1 between the Manager’s Drive Overpass and the Ke‘ehi Interchange.

HDOT did not deploy the Zipper Lane on Wednesday, Dec. 11, out of an abundance of caution due to mechanical issues with the three Zipmobiles. HDOT adjusted the secondary Zipmobile and is confident that it can open and close the Zipper Lane reliably.

The Zipper Lane has been in operation since 1998 and was expanded to two lanes in August 2016 for vehicles with two or more occupants, motorcycles and vehicles with electric vehicle plates. It adds two lanes for multi-occupant vehicles through the busiest section of the eastbound H-1 Freeway.

