Fujifilm Introduces New REVORIA PRESS Products with Available Specialty Color Capabilities

New presses enable customers to utilize vibrant print applications to enhance productivity through Fujifilm’s next generation technology

HANOVER PARK, Ill., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division, announced today the launch of four new mid-range production presses in the REVORIA PRESSTM series. The REVORIA PRESS EC2100S (EC2100S) and REVORIA PRESS SC285S (SC285S) are equipped with a specialty toner station[1] in addition to its four-color toners, enabling five-color printing in one pass. The new REVORIA PRESS EC2100 (EC2100) and REVORIA PRESS SC285 (SC285) are four-color presses. All newly announced products are compact in size with high print quality and speed. Availability is expected in early 2025.

“These new models were first previewed in their development stage at drupa in May 2024, the world's largest printing and media industry trade fair, held in Germany,” said Hidetoshi “Toshi” Kino, general manager, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division. “Since then, they have received high praise and accolades from numerous customers and professionals in the printing industry at worldwide exhibitions.”

The EC2100S and EC2100 presses print at a high speed of 100 pages per minute[2] and are primarily utilized for an extensive range of commercial printing and quick printing applications, while the SC285S and SC285, with printing speeds of 85 pages per minute, are best suited for quick printing and in-house printing environments. All four products achieve a compact footprint through Fujifilm’s newly developed Vertical Toner Development Technology, which transports developer from bottom to top against gravity, significantly reducing the size of each development unit, and in turn enabling five-color printing without increasing the machine size. The new presses are also designed to incorporate technology that enables high image quality printing, a hallmark of the line’s flagship model, the REVORIA PRESS PC1120 (PC1120).

The new presses can handle an expansive range of paper weights from lightweight 35 lbs. to heavyweight 147 lbs.[3], and paper sizes from a minimum of 3.5 x 5.7 in. up to 12.9 x 51 in.[4] without reducing printing speed. Smart Monitoring Gate D1[5] detects color variation and front-to-back misalignment during printing, enabling automatic correction in real time to maintain high print quality without compromising productivity. To generate high-quality images and smooth workflows, there will be two choices of REVORIA FLOW TM and Fiery® print servers available. The EC2100S / EC2100 will be compatible with REVORIA FLOW and Fiery EC21 / EC22 servers. Similarly, the SC285S / SC285 will be compatible with REVORIA FLOW and Fiery SC21 / SC22C servers.

Features specific to REVORIA PRESS EC2100S / SC285S:

Image data is automatically divided into five colors of CMYK and Pink on the REVORIA FLOW and Fiery print servers.

A preview function allows designs to be created while checking the expression of specialty colors – saving time and effort for test printing.

Users can quickly and easily change specialty toner in about 10 minutes[6].

Features specific to all new REVORIA PRESS products (EC2100S / EC2100 / SC285S / SC285):

Efficient space utilization with a compact LED printhead and high-resolution print at 2400 dpi.

Increased work productivity through high-speed printing.

Versatile media handling for a wide range of applications:

A compact belt roll fuser enables high-quality printing on textured paper.

Equipped with an Air Suction Feeder 5 that ensures reliable feeding of coated paper through the use of vacuum technology. The Static Eliminator D1 5 removes static electricity from film paper and other static-sensitive printing paper, enabling reduction of adhesion between sheets of paper for work efficiency.

that ensures reliable feeding of coated paper through the use of vacuum technology. The Static Eliminator D1 removes static electricity from film paper and other static-sensitive printing paper, enabling reduction of adhesion between sheets of paper for work efficiency. The machine also supports paper output such as envelopes, water-resistant paper, and cardboard for packaging.

For more information about Fujifilm’s print solutions, visit https://print-us.fujifilm.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Graphic Communication Division utilizes its extensive industry knowledge to develop fully supported traditional and digital print solutions for industries including commercial print, wide format, and packaging with its comprehensive line of digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, and software. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes. The Non-Destructive Testing Division delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

FUJIFILM and REVORIA are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

© 2024 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

[1] Clear, pink, gold, silver and white for specialty toners. Availability of gold, silver and white will be announced later.

[2] Paper weight 35-147 lbs., when running A4 uncoated paper, when using CMYK color.

[3] When using optional Air Suction Feeder.

[4] Requires optional installation of a paper feed / release tray that supports long sheet printing.

[5] User can add-on this optional solution to be installed in the presses.

[6] For color replacement of specialty toner, prior training is required.

Daniel Carpenter FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 9145292417 daniel.carpenter@fujifilm.com

