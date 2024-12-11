Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in PIH Health Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 1, 2024, PIH Health experienced a ransomware attack on its systems. As of December 11, PIH’s phones and computer systems have yet to be restored as the company prepares to notify patients who have been affected by this breach.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating possible claims against PIH Health related to this data breach. If you received a notification that your personal data has been exposed on the dark web or believe that your information was impacted by this data breach, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you believe that your information was impacted by the data breach, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois.

